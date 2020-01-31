How to achieve higher states of consciousness for your clients

Resolving reactivity reveals HIGHER states of consciousness.



Famed psychiatrist Roberto Assagiolo states “On a low level of consciousness there are no solutions, and on high level of consciousness there are no problems.”



When our clients (or us!) are bound in some pain, that tension puts us in is a reactive state. These states FEEL lower than more expanded states. They feel contracted. People come to us because they want RELIEF from these lower states.



I’ve been in practice since 1984. I don’t think a SINGLE person has come to me with the goal of wanting more insight into why they are the way they are. They may occasionally ask “WHY?” When I ask why they want to know why, they will typically respond with some version of, “so I can feel better, so I can change.”



Instead, if we go directly to the lower state, the state of the pain body, resolve that pain, higher states of awareness, higher states of consciousness will be evident.



In the early stages of studying with me, students discover with almost giddiness that they don’t have to wander and trudge through stories and personal history, searching for and imposing possible interpretations to give their clients relief – to reveal higher states of consciousness.



I’ve found it helpful to explore various maps of consciousness in discerning levels of consciousness. Primarily, the higher states feel more expansive, less contracted. The higher the state is the greater the sense of oneness.



Higher states can be as simple as feeling relief or as transcendent as bliss. Nonetheless, our goal is to support our clients in accessing higher states. These higher states are closer to their truest sovereign self.



In your work with clients, do you AND they aim to reveal higher states through your collaboration? Do you think that matters to them? Why or why not?



Just a bundle of questions and I’d love to hear from you. Do you have a bundle of questions about consciousness and clients?

