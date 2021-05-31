Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How tidying and cleaning your space helps with your mental health and be more productive

Tidying your space at home and at work can help so much with productivity. When working from home it can be really easy to procrastinate and think you need to clear the dishes and tidy up before you can really concentrate and focus on working.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
spring clean

Our minds can get so caught up in what else needs doing, making it harder to fall into a flow state and get things done for the day. 

When you fall into a flow state you will feel more aligned with what you are doing and get things done much faster and more efficiently. 

Here are some things you can do stop the procrastination and focus on your work:

  • Do a full spring clean every few months

At least every few months do a big clean of your work areas. Where you spend most of your time working. This will really help with productivity levels and keep your mind focussed. 

  • Clear the clutter before you begin work for the day 

On a daily basis before you start have a quick tidy round your space. This will help you to clear the clutter both around you and in your mind. 

  • Do the dishes first thing and get it out of the way 

If you find certain things trigger you when working from home, for example the dishes then do them first thing in the morning. Get them out of the way and so then you can just move on and focus on your work. 

  • Seperate your workspace and living space 

If it is possible separate your work space from your living space. Even if it is a desk in the corner of the room. Make it specifically for working and so you can focus straight away when you get into work mode.

    Rebecca Lockwood, Award Winning Master NLP Mindset Coach, NLP Trainer, International Speaker and #1 Best selling author

    Rebecca is an #1 best selling Author, NLP Coach & Trainer, a mum to 2 girls and she teaches Female Entrepreneurs the art and science of NLP. You can get a free copy of Rebecca’s book The Females Handbook: Step into your Personal Potential by going to www.RebeccaLockwood.org.uk.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Get Your Life Together While Spring-Cleaning

    by Linda Cartwright
    Community//

    How Clearing Your Desk Clears Your Mind

    by John Turner
    Improve Productivity - Closeup Landing Page in Doodle Design Style on Laptop Screen. On Background of Comfortable Working Place in Modern Office. Toned, Blurred Image. 3D Render.
    Community//

    How to be More Productive in 2021: a 5-Step Guide

    by Michael Brenner
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.