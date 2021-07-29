How this Chicago mom helped her son, and founded a thriving company at the same time

Milk in your child’s sports drink? Yes, you heard that right. Meet GoodSport – the first-of-its-kind natural sports drink made from the goodness of milk that delivers superior hydration backed by science with a delicious thirst-quenching taste. Working mom and founder Michelle McBride conceived the concept after being frustrated with the category options for her son.

She didn’t want her son to drink the sports drinks filled with artificial ingredients that were being offered to him at his baseball games, so she gave him chocolate milk as a healthier alternative after his workouts and it provided the inspiration to look at milk as a source of hydration during physical activity.

Scientific studies have shown milk hydrates better than traditional sports drinks and water. However, milk’s consistency and protein content, which is slow to digest, were barriers for athletes before and during exercise. GoodSport’s patent-pending formula and process cracked the code on how to provide milk’s hydration benefits in a clear and refreshing beverage.

We chatted with Michelle on this innovative brand, how she juggles it all and how working women can really have it all!

Can you share why you started GoodSport Nutrition?

Michelle McBride: I started GoodSport Nutrition because I didn’t want my son drinking the sports drinks filled with artificial ingredients that were being offered to him at his baseball games and recognized that athletes of all levels faced the same predicament – they had to settle for sports drinks that were either filled with artificial ingredients or ones that didn’t provide any level of hydration beyond plain water.

I read about athletes drinking chocolate milk to recover so started giving my son that as a healthier alternative and it sparked the idea to look at milk as a source of hydration.

Milk is packed with the essential electrolytes needed for optimal hydration and studies have shown milk is far more hydrating than traditional sports drinks and water. However, milk’s consistency and protein content were barriers for athletes before and during exercise. We ultrafilter milk to remove its protein and harness its electrolytes, vitamins and carbs to make a clear, refreshing and highly effective sports drink with 3x the electrolytes and a third the sugar of the leading sports drinks.

As the mom of an athlete, I was also aware of the win-at-all costs mentality that is driving kids away from sports and to that end, we are committed to creating a more positive culture in sports and fitness. At GoodSport, we are dedicated to a platform of good, Good for You, Good for Sports, Good for the Planet.

What is your background (previous careers)?

Michelle McBride: I am an attorney and was a non-profit executive.

How is your business growing during/since the pandemic?

Michelle McBride: We were supposed to launch right when the pandemic hit so we pivoted to wait it out and are grateful we did so. Consumers weren’t going into stores to try new products so it could have been a futile effort. Instead, we spent more time improving our packaging, updating our claims with a new study that was published demonstrating GoodSport’s hydration efficacy and aligning with strategic partners. Since our launch earlier this year, the response from consumers, retailers and distributors has really been overwhelming. It’s an exciting time to be launching a new natural and purpose forward brand.

You started this brand as a mom of 3, why is children’s health/well-being so important to you?

Michelle McBride: Health and well-being create the foundation for children to thrive and grow. It’s why we believe so passionately in the power of sport. Sports keep children physically active and promote lifelong healthy habits. And sports teach important life skills like teamwork, determination and perseverance, provide children the opportunity to take healthy risks and learn to lead. All of which leads to healthier, happier and more productive adults.

What does wellness mean to you?

Michelle McBride: Wellness is holistic and refers to a healthy body, mind and spirit.

Juggling this business and motherhood is a lot – what are some ways you “self care”?

Michelle McBride: I work out, paddleboard and meditate. My workouts are as important to my mental well-being as my physical health so I schedule them into my calendar like any other important event. I find water to be both calming and invigorating so whenever the weather is nice enough in Chicago, I will try to get out on the lake. And when I feel like I need a little extra clarity, I meditate.

What are 3 tips you can share with young entrepreneurs?

Michelle McBride:

Seek out the stories of other entrepreneurs. Read, listen to podcasts, etc. You will learn so much, avoid some of the same pitfalls and instill a sense in you that nothing is insurmountable. You don’t get extra points for being burnt out. Ask for help. There are so many resources, organizations and people, including other founders, that are willing to help out entrepreneurs. Take advantage of it all.

What are some tips – any – do you share with other Momtrepreneurs?

Michelle McBride:

Yes, you can do this! Planning is your best friend. Yes, you can be there for your kids, yes you can run a business, yes, you can travel for work. Just make a plan and a schedule. Once you lay it all out, it will all feel less overwhelming. Delegate. You can have it all but you can’t do it all. That’s what teams are for. Delegate tasks at work and ask for help at home – your partner and/or your kids can all contribute more to lighten the load on you. Prioritize. Of course you can say no to a meeting or business trip because it’s your child’s birthday. We don’t have to pretend that we don’t have families who are our priority. It doesn’t make us any less effective at our jobs. Just see #2, plan and reschedule. Breathe. Always take some time for you.

What is your favorite quote?

Michelle McBride: “Greatness starts with goodness.” It is the core belief of our company meant to inspire a more positive culture in sports and fitness but it’s more than that- it’s a guiding principle for any person or business that wants to achieve true prominence.

What is your favorite part of running a company

Michelle McBride: I learn something new every single day. It is absolutely exhilarating.

Who are your mentors?

Michelle McBride: I have many. Some have achieved great success in their industries, some are the members of the team that help guide our company, some are people from various walks of life who serendipitously stumbled into my path and shared their wisdom. I learn from them all and appreciate them equally.

What do you hope the company will look like 5 years down the road? 10?

Michelle McBride: In 5 years, I hope the company enjoys a broad national footprint and is considered a thought leader in the movement to create a more positive culture in sports and fitness. In 10, I hope we are making an impact on an international scale.

For more on Michelle and GoodSport, visit: goodsport.com and follow along on Instagram at @DrinkGoodSport!