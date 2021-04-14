How Therapists Can Continue Helping Patients Through the Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in significant changes in how therapists can provide treatment to their patients. Telehealth services have been catching on quickly, with people recognizing the pros of getting help from the comfort of their homes. Lockdowns and social distancing norms need not hamper progress since professionals can continue to help their patients using technology like mobile phone calls, software apps, and video conferencing.

Therapists Can Ensure Uninterrupted Treatment

As a therapist, you’d want to ensure that clients keep up with their sessions. Most therapy forms for occupational, speech, and mental health issues are effective only with regular practice. And e-health services ensure that people can get the help they need even if in-person appointments are not possible. With the pandemic numbers waning, telehealth benefits are recognized as an ideal solution in the future of medicine. You could jump to video calls at timings best suited for patients and connect with them instantly without the need for spending long hours commuting. Many therapists have switched entirely to e-therapy, eliminating the need to rent and maintain clinics and equipment and incur overhead costs.

Telehealth Services Are Beneficial for Patients

Patients can get help from their homes without risking exposure to non-family members. This factor can be especially beneficial for the elderly, who are more susceptible to infections. Since seniors are prone to falls, injuries, and illnesses, they are more likely to need occupational therapy for recovery after chronic ailments and rehabilitation after surgeries. You could provide counseling for anxiety and depression. Or help patients with speech therapy for overcoming slurred speech and swallowing difficulties after a stroke.

Online speech therapy can help children with speech and language deficits. Kids can join teletherapy sessions to learn how to pronounce words correctly and perform exercises to resolve stuttering and missed syllables. Reading books and singing nursery rhymes such as Little Bunny Foo Foo improve diction and five an understanding of how words connect to make sentences.

Therapists Can Adopt a More Holistic Approach

Observing patients in their home environment and experiencing their interactions with their families gives therapists insights into the overall situation. As a result, they are better equipped to design training sessions that have a more significant impact. This factor is critical for patients receiving help for psychological problems who aren’t comfortable leaving home to attend appointments. Since guidance and support usually involve conversations, therapists can keep lines of communication open.

You can direct parents on how to help their kids practice speech therapy by talking about the areas that need special attention. Families of patients with psychological health issues can get advice on handling bouts of depression and anxiety and the kind of support they can offer to ease the symptoms. Similarly, guiding caregivers on occupational therapy methods can ensure that recovery is quicker and patients can regain their confidence and self-reliance.

Getting Online Training for Telehealth Services

Thanks to the availability of accredited courses online, you can train in multiple specialties that interest you. As a result, you will enhance your skills and provide a more comprehensive package of services to your clients. You’ll also find apps that help you study the materials and practice giving mock exams. A good example is the NBCOT OTR® Exam Prep that offers quizzes you can take on your mobile phone and study on the go. You’ll identify weak areas where you need to work harder and get an overview of the actual qualifying test, so you’re better prepared for it.

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen more patients, therapists, and medical practitioners turn to online healthcare services resources. Teletherapy has lowered the need for visiting clinics and hospitals unless it is essential. Trained professionals can help people with therapy sessions without seeing them or coming into direct contact. The many benefits of e-therapy have resulted in the trends continuing even after the pandemic is behind us.