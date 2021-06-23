Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How the Next Generation is Shaping Philanthropy | Peter Palivos

As new generations of people have started to become rich, how rich people donate to others has also changed. This change has been brought on by people who believe that they can give their money away in better ways than other generations have done in the past. You might have a more direct question on how did it exactly change, to begin with?

Whether you’re part of running a charitable organization or you’re someone who has income to give to others, you should take a look into how you can be part of this change. Take a look into how younger generations of people are changing how we view philanthropy in the future.

Hands-On Experience

In the past, many wealthy people would write a check to charitable organizations, and that would be it. This has since changed, though with the beliefs of younger rich people in that they would much rather get their hands deep into it, showing off a better image of themselves while feeling better about what they do. They have been able to do this by getting hands-on with the organizations they provide money to.

To do this, philanthropists have started to do work through various events a charitable organization might hold. Philanthropists can then take imagery from that event and spread it to the general public, showing a good image of how they would like to help people. In all, these types of hands-on experiences end up being beneficial for various causes.

Intersectionality

Younger generations of people have started to become more concerned about a future that isn’t inclusive. This is why they have been trying harder to ensure that inclusivity is a part of their daily life, whether it be work or for more social scenarios. Philanthropists have started to take this philosophy to whatever organization they donate to.

By promoting intersectionality, philanthropists can ensure that their money is going to more diverse groups of people than they ever were before. This includes working with organizations that are and aren’t direct about the problem of not being diverse enough. Whether you’re donating to others or being interested in running your own charitable organization, understand how intersectionality affects philanthropy today.

    Peter Palivos, Attorney, Founder at LV Angelo LLC

    Peter Palivos, Attorney is a dedicated business owner, attorney, and philanthropist.

     

    One of the values he holds the highest in a man is understanding the importance of family, honesty, integrity, honor, and common sense. In addition to all of his successful endeavors as a real estate developer, attorney, and business owner, Peter Palivos attorney is an avid philanthropist, dedicating countless hours to making the world a better place for upcoming generations. Some of his favorite causes include the Pan-Arcadian Federation of America, the United Hellenic American Congress, the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Chicago Council, and the Hellenic Professional Society of Illinois.

     

     

    Being raised in Chicago by loving, Greek immigrant parents, Peter learned from an early age the power and strength of a tight family unit. Grateful for all the opportunities made available in America, Peter felt a strong kinship to Greek-American relations and was a driving force behind U.S. Congressional approval for increased military assistance for Greek people. Peter also held a strong role working alongside the U.S. state department while convincing several European countries to remain within the European Union. 

     

     

    Peter Palivos attorney began his educational career with a bachelor’s degree in History from Trinity College in Hartford, CT. After graduation, Peter became entranced with the world of law, justice, and integrity, so he earned his law degree at Chicago-Kent College of Law. Immediately hired upon graduating, Peter spent three years under the firm Rittenberg, Krichiver, and Buffen Ltd. before launching his own firm, Peter A. Palivos & Associates. Twenty years on, Peter made the decision to enter the world of real estate development. He soon learned he had an instinctual knack for the industry at both the commercial and retail levels.

     

     

    A current resident of Las Vegas, Nevada, Peter’s proudest accomplishment in life is his family, and he spends all of his free time doing sports and activities.

