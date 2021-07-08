Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How the Next Generation is Reshaping Philanthropy

Philanthropy is constantly evolving, and in order to keep up with the changes, people need to be willing to change as well. Generational wealth is developing more and more these days, and with that comes the ability to input that wealth into positive change. As a result, more and more charities are popping up, and […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Philanthropy is constantly evolving, and in order to keep up with the changes, people need to be willing to change as well. Generational wealth is developing more and more these days, and with that comes the ability to input that wealth into positive change. As a result, more and more charities are popping up, and more and more people are needing help. With the world experiencing changes in its environment, population, and the health and well-being of others, there is no better time than now to get involved with being of assistance. It has been previously assumed that older generations are the bulk of donating, but the next generation is actually taking philanthropy into their own hands and changing the way it works. Below we will take a look at some of the different ways the next generation is reshaping philanthropy.

  1. Transparency Has Increased

The next generation has grown up in a world where they have constant access to information right at their fingertips. This leaves no room for businesses and nonprofits to be shady about how they use their resources and get the job done. They are now expected to explain where the funding has gone and why to establish a proper feeling of trust between themselves and their donors.

  1. Intersectionality

The next generation is known for being a demographic that prides itself on tolerance and inclusivity. We have seen them fight for change on various topics that were previously seen as hush-hush to older generations. Along with this, they want to support organizations with the same values and put them into action. The next generation is very attracted to organizations that immerse themselves in the fight for justice and equality for all.

  1.   Smart Communication

In the past, we have seen many organizations accept snail-mail deliveries for funds and resources and prioritize in-person methods of giving back. However, the world has almost fully adapted to the inevitable need for technology in all industries. Social media and online donation platforms have been a massive benefit to organizations, as they can reach more people and receive money from anyone who would like to be involved with the cause. There is also the ability for anonymous donors to participate without drawing attention to themselves, so big names and others can contribute without being in the public light.

    Joanne Mantis, Attorney at King & Jurgens

    Joanne Mantis is an Attorney with specialties in maritime and admiralty law. She is based in New Orleans, LA, where she practices under King & Jurgens law firm. Admitted to the Louisiana Bar in 1999, Joanne has had several decades of experience practicing in these areas of law. Most notably, she represented government entities during the BP oil spill suits.

    Joanne Mantis not only has admission to practice in Louisiana, but she also has been admitted to the Greek Bar. A fluent speaker, reader, and writer of Greek, Joanne previously practiced full-time in Athens.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    James B. Pepper Rutland, Baton Rouge, Asks: “How are Millennials Changing Philanthropy?”

    by Pepper Rutland
    Community//

    The Next Generation is Reshaping Philanthropy | Alan Rasof

    by Alan Rasof
    Wisdom//

    Women’s Rising Power: More Money Means More Giving

    by Linda Davis Taylor
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.