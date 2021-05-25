Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How the Next Generation is Changing Philanthropy

The face of philanthropy is changing. With an estimated 59 trillion dollars of inherited wealth passing on to Millennials and Gen Z, philanthropy is no longer the domain of the accomplished and wealthy. The next generation is motivated to share their wealth unlike ever before, seeing a massive need for change in their communities, the nation, and […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The face of philanthropy is changing. With an estimated 59 trillion dollars of inherited wealth passing on to Millennials and Gen Z, philanthropy is no longer the domain of the accomplished and wealthy. The next generation is motivated to share their wealth unlike ever before, seeing a massive need for change in their communities, the nation, and the world. So it’s not just the face of philanthropy that is changing, but it’s very core. Here are some ways the next generation is changing philanthropy.

Seeing impact

One way that the next generation of philanthropists is different is they are dedicated to making change happen quickly. They are not content to throw money at a problem and then bask in the praises. They want to see the impact of their philanthropy. They will visit sites, look at hard data, and even volunteer their own time and expertise to help with a problem in addition to writing a check. This means that organizations must think differently about attracting these new donors who want to participate more in the solutions.

To continue reading, visit dwyerfamilyfoundation.com

    Patrick Dwyer, Financial Professional

    Patrick Dwyer is a passionate philanthropist and finance professional based in Miami, Florida. The spirit of philanthropy was instilled in him as a child, as he used to watch his father make generous donations to their church even when they had little to spare. Once Patrick Dwyer grew up, he wanted to continue to have that same spirit, so he started the Dwyer Family Foundation. As education is one of the main passions he shares with his wife, they chose a number of educational organizations to give back to. Some causes they support are schools that offer special services for students with learning disabilities and programs helping to support educational growth for girls. Patrick Dwyer, along with his wife, aspires to ensure that all children have access to quality educational opportunities through the Dwyer Family Foundation.

    As one of America's Top Wealth Advisors of 2018, according to Forbes, Patrick Dwyer has earned his success through diligence and hard work. He maintains a strict schedule that entails waking up at 5 a.m. each morning and getting caught up on financial news. With this routine, Patrick Dwyer is able to stay informed about recent happenings in his industry while also promoting early activity and high productivity throughout the day.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How Philanthropy is Evolving

    by Team Reed Foundation
    Rethinking PHIlanthropy for Millennials by Tom Bulloch
    Community//

    Rethinking Philanthropy for Millennials

    by Tom Bulloch
    Wisdom//

    Women’s Rising Power: More Money Means More Giving

    by Linda Davis Taylor
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.