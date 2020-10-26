How the Influencer Economy Thrives Through Companies Like Jessica Bartlett’s COY Co.

As 2020 has proven to be a year of challenges, one industry in particular has taken a massive hit with closures and mandated restrictions across the globe: influencers. With life on hold as the pandemic continues to linger, influencers have found themselves scrambling for income opportunities as many brands have halted brand deals and promotion. Though in absence of the influencer economy, over the last seven months, subscription-based content platforms have seen a significant boom. And while the world only seems to be catching on now, rising entrepreneur and heavyweight influencer Jessica Bartlett saw the trends all along.

“Influencers are starting to see the value in creating and promoting their own brand, versus being paid to promote someone else’s,” Bartlett says. “And with exclusive content proving to be more lucrative than a brand deal, why promote another brand when you can promote your own through COY Co.?”

After recognizing the power and potential to monetize her own following, Bartlett jumped at the opportunity to create a platform that would cater exclusively to reputable and established influencers by building their own individualized platform. As Founder and CEO of COY Co. or “Capitalize on YOU,” Bartlett has managed to rake in obscene amounts of revenue for her and her COY Co. influencers. Though it functions through the model of a paid subscription platform in exchange for premium exclusive content from each influencer, COY Co. is set apart from brands like Patreon and OnlyFans as Bartlett designed the platform to only be available to high-yielding influencers. The company also enforces strict guidelines to ensure that there will never be a stigma associated with sex work as OnlyFan and Patron are known for. Furthermore, COY Co. allows its influencers to create whatever type of content they wish, as long as it offers value beyond what their fans can find on Instagram.

The company additionally provides its influencers with extended resources, facilitating high-quality production of the content, organizing content shoots once a month for influencers by building them their own individualized platform. COY Co. also comes with added perks like legal support to ensure that influencers’ content remains secure, or is removed within 24 hours, should any content ever leak. The platform even supports its influencers with paid media and marketing campaigns to promote their content. Unlike other platforms, COY Co. is fully invested. Dedicated to helping their influencers and creators focus on growing their brand and content, COY Co. positions YOU for success.

So while some influencers continue to struggle, scrounging for their next brand deal, COY Co. influencers have flourished amid the pandemic. Though to some, it might seem like Bartlett got lucky, but the numbers speak for themselves. The budding CEO cracked the system by designing a platform where influencers can potentially make three to 10 times more in revenue by promoting their own brand versus someone else’s.

