How the family business culture has a positive effect on employee well-being

A family owned business comprises of family members coming together with mutual goals of a successful enterprise. Whilst working together, there’s a high level of support for one another and this show of consideration spills into the organisation reaching its employees.

The people orientated values

A family business represents the family itself, therefore its corporate values are aligned with the families own values. For employees working in an environment with such civilised and compassionate values there’s a sense of stability and belonging which creates a communal spirit. This is instrumental to employee well-being which is driven by the environments positive vitality. Rather than seeing themselves as a person paid to do specific tasks, the employees integrate as dedicated team members, enhancing loyalty and commitment.

The close knit environment within a family owned business encourages more openness, allowing for empathetic communication. This crucial factor contributes greatly to employee well-being as is gives team members the confidence to talk about their anxieties which in turn builds trust. The interpersonal working environment in turn creates a happier atmosphere, promoting positive energy and greater engagement

Interpersonal People Management

A family business has a long term vision of promoting prospect for succeeding generations therefore the will to prosper is strong. Non-family members of the team play a crucial role in this, which is why the effort to retain employees is considerable. For the employee, this gives a sense of value and security. Even during economic hardship, a family business will pull out all the stops to prevent staff cuts demonstrating genuine compassion for their employee’s well-being.

When working for a family business, employees have a higher level of input giving them a sense of worth, boosting there self confidence. In contrast to grappling though various management levels, their ideas and opinions can be herd directly with a much faster response.

A family business will value the efforts of its dedicated employees who strive to ensure prosperity within the business, so when the employee faces difficulty either within the workplace or personally compassion is noticeable. The in-built supportive values are indispensable to employees in times of emotional distress. The support mechanism gives employee a sense of attentiveness as they face their challenges.

Why humane values are essential with today’s critical workforce

As we try to nurse our economy back to sound health, Covid19 continues to overshadow our efforts and at the midst of all the chaos is employees, people whose well-being broadens across both physical and mental health.

The media focus on mental health has been prominent throughout the 18 month long pandemic however the true repercussions have still yet to emerge. It’s thought every person whatever age, sex, region and occupation has encountered covid-mental-strain to some degree, having been plunged into a long period of fear, loss, uncertainty and loneliness.

Now that the economy has reopened it’s evident that the anticipated ‘back-to-normal’ way of life is still a distance away and so the physiological strain continues for many of us.

Covid-lead workplace stress is very real

Things have changed and as humans we have a built-in opposition to change because it interferes with our self-direction, our empowerment and our freedoms. Very different working environments have been met with apprehension as new settings, measures, procedures and behaviours have been imposed upon us. The constant worry about virus transmission and trying to follow the new and very unusual guidelines is almost certainly a trigger for stress. With the virus still circulating, isolation is still a requirement for positive testing adding immense pressure on businesses and their supply chain network. To combat this, working people are compelled to manage through these difficulties while having real concerns about job security in these uncertain times.

The personal cost of workplace stress

On average we dedicate around 85,000 hours of our existence to doing paid work. This is around a third of our lives and how we feel during that time will impact how we function not just in the work place, but during personal time too. Workplace stress can trigger low mood, a lack of motivation and reduced confidence. Worryingly, this can initiate dangerous actions that impact physical health such as increased alcohol consumption, poor diet, smoking or even the use of dangerous substances. In conclusion, even a short spurt or workplace stress can result in health implications that can effect a person’s quality of life long term and as humans, we should work collectively to prevent this.

The business cost of workplace stress

If employees are struggling, the business will too and haven’t both suffered enough over that last eighteen months or so? It’s the skills, knowledge, expertise, enthusiasm and eagerness of people which makes a productive business. Workforce stress can hinder employee performance resulting in reduced output, low productivity and ultimately financial losses. The cost implications of lost working hours due to sickness and stress can be significant and would certainly be a strain during economical uncertainty. Simply put, high workplace stress levels can result in a dysfunctional business operation which has the ability to see the end of trading.

On balance – by bringing employee well-being to the forefront of our working environments, we are making a positive contribution to the well-being of society in general.

Written by the team at Warehouse Systems Limited – A 32 year strong, second generation family business and employer.