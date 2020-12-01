Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How the Covid-19 Pandemic Has Impacted Work Life

In less than a year, the coronavirus pandemic has upended life as we know it, work included. Amid stay-at-home orders, remote work, and the struggling economy businesses are all working towards finding a happy medium that promotes productivity and keeps them running. While change can be stressful, there are several positive changes occurring in most […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

In less than a year, the coronavirus pandemic has upended life as we know it, work included. Amid stay-at-home orders, remote work, and the struggling economy businesses are all working towards finding a happy medium that promotes productivity and keeps them running. While change can be stressful, there are several positive changes occurring in most businesses that seem to be here to stay. 

Flexible Work Schedules & Environments

Since working from home is our new normal, it may be time to say goodbye to the office. Most employers are becoming more lenient about the hours worked due to the added pressures and distractions of working from home. Many employers are also emphasizing the need for a more established work-life balance to keep their employees from burning out. The new emphasis on the well-being of employees and the acknowledgment of the importance of life outside of work is bringing about more positive work environments. 

More Virtual Collaboration

It’s nearly impossible to collaborate with coworkers in person these days. Technology, such as team chats and Zoom conferences, allow instantaneous communication with a seemingly unlimited number of people. It’s easier than ever to hop on a call with an entire team to brainstorm in real time and all of the creative tools needed available at your fingertips. 

Transformed Work Spaces

Many businesses are experimenting with their work environments. Office spaces cannot operate the way they were intended for the foreseeable future, so some businesses are changing their spaces permanently. These new work environments are intended for social use and as an escape from work for employees. It’s a very different way of doing business, but many employees are reporting feeling less anxious, increased productivity, and better connections with their team. 

Appearance of On-the-Job Medical Screenings

To stay open and operating at peak capacity, many businesses are requiring anyone who enters their building to undergo simple medical screenings, such as a temperature check and a questionnaire of whether they’ve experienced any symptoms. These efforts help to keep sick employees or contractors at home to reduce the spread of any disease, not just the coronavirus. 

    DJ Wimberly, CEO at Wimberly Media Group

    With more than 20 years of experience in business, DJ Wimberly is an entertainment, media, and fashion entrepreneur from Atlanta, Georgia. DJ has built several businesses from the ground up, including Wimberly Media Group, the umbrella organization that houses all of his other companies. DJ has a background in fashion and entertainment from his youth, which has helped him learn about the background of these industries. He has taken this knowledge and run with it, creating companies he can be proud in. In the future, Wimberly Media Group is planning to grow and expand into new fields while retaining their strength in their current industries.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    remote work
    Community//

    Farewell to Offices? Insights on The Future of Work Post COVID

    by Arkadii Kvashyk
    Remote work in post-pandemic world
    Community//

    5 Reasons to Say “Yes” To Remote Work Even in Post-Pandemic World

    by Gururaj Swamy
    Community//

    COVID-19: How Businesses Can Prepare For The Aftermath

    by Kelly Charles-Collins

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.