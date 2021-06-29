How Teachers Can Support Students Emotional Well-being As School Reopens

As the school reopening, the biggest challenge for parents has been sending their children to school safely. With the current situation, schools need to keep a balance between the educational and social needs of the students. But they also need to take extra precautions to ensure that the students are offered the required mental and physical assistance to help reduce the risk of being infected by the virus.

In light of the current situation, most of the schools have inclined to three different models of learning, which include distance learning, in-person schooling, and hybrid schooling. In the distance learning model, the students are offered education using various technologies and tools without any in-person contact.

In the second case, the schools provide traditional schooling to the students by increasing the safety precautions. In the hybrid model of education, students are offered education covering both the distance and in-person model.

With the uncertainty of the virus, the schools must be ready to face different challenges and prepare themself with a variety of schooling environments that can help reduce the anxiety of both parents and students and help children make responsible decisions during the pandemic.

Following these tips can help students encounter a safer environment that will not put them at the risk of being affected by the pandemic.

Practicing Social Distancing

One of the essential tips to follow to ensure the safety of the students is maintaining social distancing. This allows keeping the required distance to help stop the spread of the virus.

A few steps that can help encourage social distancing among the students and the staff includes:

Creation of one-way traffic in the hallway so that the students do not congest the place

Using the outdoor spaces for assemblies, meals, and recess to ensure enough distance between them.

Making changes to the transportation facilities so that fewer students travel together in the exact vehicle.

Spacing desks and making sure that only one student sits on a bench and also using various physical barriers that can work as shields.

Dividing the students into groups to ensure minimum interaction.

Wearing a Mask

One of the essential safety tips to protect students from the threat of the virus is by making masks and other protective gear mandatory. Wearing a mask should be a priority, especially in places where students can’t maintain social distance like busses and carpools. It is also a healthy practice to give your children extra masks and releasable bags to store them when they are having their lunch. As a parent and as a teacher, it is also necessary to instruct the children to abide by the rules set to wear a mask safely, which includes cleaning their hands and not touching it unless necessary. It is also essential to ascertain that they trade their masks.

Taking Vaccinations

One of the best ways to help secure your child’s health is by keeping them up-to-date with the recommended vaccinations. The vaccination works as a layer of defense while the students go to school and help to reduce the chances of the spread of the virus.

Conclusively following these safety precautions can help students stay safe and reduce the risk of getting infected by the virus while back in their schools.