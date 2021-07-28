How Sports can become a remedy to mental health issues

It’s January 2020. It’s a new year. There will be sports, lots and lots of it. There’s gonna be the

New Year’s Test at Sydney, There’s gonna be an IPL like always, there’s gonna be a Euro Cup

hosted across several European countries and there’s going to be an Olympics in Tokyo. First up

for the Test match at Sydney, between Australia and New Zealand and bizarrely enough, Colin

de Grandhomme took the new ball. At the time, no one would have known this wasn’t going to

be the most bizarre thing to happen in 2020.



Cut to three months later, the entire world is under lockdown. Until March 2020, the term

lockdown meant little to nothing to normal people and it wasn’t even a word used frequently in

conversations. On Google, the meaning of the word reads, ‘the confining of prisoners to their

cells, typically to regain control during a riot’ or ‘a state of isolation or restricted access

instituted as a security measure.’ Neither of them is a happy reading. Both of the meanings

would give a sense of melancholy to the person experiencing it. In 2020, everyone experienced it

and it wasn’t all pretty.



Suddenly, mental health came to the forefront. There was a sense that, as a civilisation, we had

failed to notice the repercussions of being confined. There was a sense of panic. There was a

sense of manic behaviour around the globe. On the surface, it might seem a lot easier to say that

being home can be great. Yes, it is. But, for you to stay and not feel disturbed mentally, there are

others who are out. For you to come home, grab a beer and watch some cricket or football and

enjoy, there are several training academies, players, support staff, broadcasters, presenters,

journalists, fans and club members who have to be out. But, post-2020, even they had to stay

home. That’s when the travesty struck. That’s when things got a bit too shaky for even the

machos.



For a few months, things were a bit too difficult for everyone to cope up with. The fact that

people couldn’t go out, made them detached from reality in some sense. It has to be understood

that the human mind seeks attention from other humans. They need physical contact, eye contact,

the feeling that there is a human in front of you, covered up, yet naked, with their voice,

something which can’t be replicated in Zoom calls. However, there is one thing that feels real

despite it being on the other side of your screen. Cricket, Basketball, football, hockey, ice

hockey. Basically, Sports.



Once sports returned to television and OTT platforms, the engagement was more than ever. For

an instance, there was a 28% increase in viewership for IPL 2020, compared to the 2019 edition.

And these numbers don’t always take into account how many people are watching on each

screen, which is likely to be higher in 2020, considering the number of people who stayed

confined with their loved ones. Even IPL 2021 marked a great success as according to a report

Star India accumulated a total reach of 352 million in the first 26 matches.



There are hundreds and hundreds of case studies that have shown relations between sports and

reduced stress and mental health problems. But why? Why does Sports, which is basically to

some a futile activity in thermodynamics, play such an important part in the lives of people who

are not friends to those some people I mentioned in the earlier part of the sentence.

Because there is a sense of community. There is a sense of teaming up. Historically, human

beings have been attracted to anything in which their friends are into. If you think about it, wars

were a part of this culture. Teaming up. Having goals. Celebrating wins. A lot of these were just

activities that kept cavemen or a random Joe from the 15th century sane enough to do something

productive. Sports does that.



It can be commenting together with a friend on a Facebook post which is shaming your favourite

cricketer or wearing the same jersey with your friends of your favourite team. There is a sense of

belonging, there is a sense of togetherness, there is a sense of not being alone, something which

lockdown had not given us. Sports for professionals is something. But, for fans, it is a whole

different world. The world which takes them away from the mundanes of life and makes them

feel. It’s emotional, it’s happening, it’s exciting, it’s breathless, it is the rush of adrenaline. It is not

fictional. It is life. At its harshest best. It tells you that you can even sleep after MS Dhoni fails to

finish the game. But, on the day he does finish it, you will be detached from the melancholy that

is your life. But that is all if you scratch the surface. From a distance, it’s just sports. It’s

entertainment.



Sports in India means a lot of things. But, despite it being brutally true, for many in the country

colonised by the British for years, cricket is the sport. In fact, cricket is a sport. There is a

difference between those two sentences and understanding it, is the study of what cricket means

to this country. To put that in numbers, a report by Broadcast Audience Research Council

(BARC) India states that cricket draws 93% of sports viewers in India.



India ranks 123 on the list of the most stressed countries. But, maybe that number is lower than

some of us might have expected because of cricket, the sport which India loves, cherishes and

celebrates. Now, it is not easy to say that Cricket in India has helped keep mental health in check

for many. And that is exactly what sports does. It keeps mental health in balance. It involves and

includes friends. It builds community. It builds entertainment. And more than anything, it helps

build character.