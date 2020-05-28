How Simple Lifestyle Changes Can Influence Our Health

“While we can’t change our genetics, we can control how our genes impact our health…certain lifestyle choices can “turn off” disease-causing genes and activate protective and health-promoting genes.” Those were the words of Dr. Kendall Ritz, in her article on Lifestyle Medicine. Individual lifestyle does not have to be complex or complicated before everyone gets the best out of life. Against the widespread belief that it is only until one is on a strict diet routine or certain strenuous activities that one is able to achieve good health, simple life can give you the best health values in life.

Taking cues from the lifestyle of most people who lived before the era of industrialization, we will understand that people lived healthily. Back then, there were not many pressures about our weight, our jobs, our genetics; although there were people that could be considered obese, they still lived as healthy as possible. We can all give up on blaming our genes while trying to do the right thing. Thanks to recent bodies of research that show that simple lifestyles, such as taking brisk walks, can improve health. Here are simple lifestyles to follow, which can improve your health and wellbeing.

Eat Fresh Foods:

You can get the best of healthy life by eating fresh whole foods, including fruits, vegetables and, adequate water. Fresh foods contain macro and micro nutrients that are beneficial for proper body functioning and development. Many health issues are linked to nutritional deficiencies, the macro elements that could have provided nourishment for people are not available in most other foods they ate. Having good health does not mean you should stop eating the foods you like, and, of course, not to be gullible. Eat vital, balanced diet meals.

Exercise:

Exercises refer to activities that engage the body’s muscles and flexibilities. Bodybuilders are the ones who might be particular about building six-packs and keeping their bellies flat. All you need to do is to engage your body for about 100-120 minutes every week. That is about 30 minutes of exercise, three times a week. You can distribute it through other days, as you think would work for you. Yoga activities and meditations have simple physical activities that you can do without wearing out your body. Exercise improves oxygen circulation in the body, bodily fitness, strengthens bones, and helps to deal with mental stress.

Do fun activities:

It is easy to get carried away in a country where most people are bothered about the American dream. We all want to stand out. Sadly, in such a process, we hurt our emotions and internal health. Sometimes, the hurt is physical, too. However, giving yourself to doing fun activities that make you happy can improve your health greatly. Research has proven that when people are happy, it increases their life expectancy by age.

Remember Balance

In all you do, try to balance them. Like Dr. Kendall would say, “It is not about perfection; it is about balance.” Learn to find balance in the things that really contribute to your well-being. Don’t be too strict with yourself.