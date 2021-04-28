Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How Reluxe Is Using The Global Pandemic To Expand Their Business And Offer A Better Experience To Customers

Over the course of the last decade, we have seen a significant impact occur in a handful of different industries, including the clothing industry. Not necessarily gone but forgotten are the days of getting the latest release of the shoes and clothing that you’ve been waiting for months to drop. Sadly, in today’s world, if you find yourself in that situation, more likely than not, you’re going to lost to someone with a bot, and you will be left empty-handed.

If that feels all too familiar to you, look no further than Reluxe. Reluxe is the all-encompassing, one-stop destination for anything and everything revolving around difficult to attain footwear and streetwear. They have the widest selection in all of South Florida and guarantee that all their items are 100% authenticated.

During the global pandemic, Reluxe had to shut its doors, temporarily halting service. Instead of going into a panic, the team took the opportunity to do an overview of their services and touch base on all aspects that could be improved on. Taking these considerations to heart, they set forth to level up their store in every way possible. They offer the best experience the resale game has to offer and have become a hotspot because of this reason.

“Being able to purchase and keep the shelves stocked with inventory is one thing but having great customer service and actually caring about the customer after the purchase while building a lasting relationship with the client is a whole different story.”

When it comes to the purchasing experience and being able to get clothes that previously escaped your grasps, Reluxe is the place that stands out above the rest. They have used the last year and the changing of tides to create the best store they possibly could.

Follow Reluxe on Instagram here.

Visit Reluxe’s Website here.

    Bryce Vander Sanden, Co-Founder & Vice President at Lost Boy Entertainment, LLC

    When Christian Anderson (CEO) originally founded Lost Boy Entertainment, he knew he was going to need help. He didn’t even think twice before asking Bryce to come aboard the fast sailing ship. More than just being one of Christian’s life-long best friends, Bryce is majoring in Accounting and Finance at the same University Christian is attending. Bryce’s skill and natural knack for the Finance and Accounting field is tremendous. He also assists in the PR and Management divisions of the company. Having his name on the articles of incorporation distinguishes him as one of the most important people working for the company.

    From its beginning stages Bryce has been a sturdy friend, and business partner that all of the other Co-Founders can rely on. His skills and knowledge make him more than qualified to hold the position title of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Lost Boy Entertainment Company. Taking careful care of the company’s assets, Bryce is highly important to the overall success of the organization. This includes keeping track of financial transactions, providing investing opportunities and insight, as well as also advising the CEO in his financial decisions. Being one of the original Lost Boys, Bryce is invaluable to the company.

