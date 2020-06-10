How Purpose and Motivation Drives Performance

Various factors contribute to the success of a business. Two of these factors are the purpose and motivation we have. Since achieving success can be a long journey, there should be a clear purpose and motivation to get going. The roads to accomplishing our goals can often be challenging; thus, being motivated and determined is vital.

We sometimes tend to become stronger when positive words and affirmations are uplifting us. At the same time, we become more inspired when we look back and get reminded by our dreams. We must ask ourselves about the purpose of our hard work. Is it to become a better person? Is it about acquiring a new recognition? Would it be getting a new promotion, or is it building your career? When you already know what you want to achieve, then how enthusiastic are you to reach a specific goal? That is the part when you should have a boost of motivation.

What is Motivation?

Motivation is what drives a person to act for his dreams. When we are motivated, we become more than willing to take bigger actions and make important decisions. In the workplace, for instance, when there are motivating factors such as promotion, recognition, and benefits, people become more active in performing their tasks. Not only because they will receive something, but they can also enhance their career. Employees work happily; thus, a positive work environment is developed.

How Motivation Aids in Leveraging your Business Goals?

Motivation fuels a person’s desire to succeed. Without it, we can be easily affected by negative factors around us. It helps ignite the passion for work and keeps everything in the workplace in a seamless flow of operations.

Listed and discussed below are some points on how motivation can impact a workplace’s goals:

#1 Motivation contributes to the improvement of employees’ performance. Companies provide their employees with the tools and training needed to do their tasks effectively. Also, management must provide effective ways on how to motivate their employees. They should have the eagerness to accomplish the goals of the company. They should have the motivation to perform tasks effectively and do their best to achieve goals successfully.

#2 Motivation can help turn negative thoughts into positive attitudes.

Sometimes, a job can be overwhelming. There are deadlines to beat, tasks to be completed, and projects to be finished urgently. There can also be some negative feedback from the managers. In addition, rejections may also be present in the workplace. All these can lower the self-confidence of a person. However, when people are motivated to work, they also have a positive mindset helping them to create better job results.

#3 Motivation establishes stability.

Motivation helps create stability in the workplace. When employees are motivated with their work, they become more dedicated to work on their tasks. Absenteeism can be lessened; thus, the whole workplace can be more productive.

#4 Motivation promotes teamwork.

Motivation can promote teamwork in the workplace. Employees who boost the level of their motivation can become happier and positive-minded. When they are comfortable in the workplace, it becomes easier for them to communicate with their colleagues. They build healthy work relationships and develop camaraderie to accomplish even difficult tasks.

Understanding Purpose and its Impact on Success

An online dictionary defines purpose as the reason for which something is done or accomplished. Also, it is referred to as the ‘aim’ or ‘intention’ to do something. Having a purpose is essential because it can make a person more determined to act. It serves as a guide to keeping employees on the right track towards success.

The following are the benefits of having a clear purpose in the workplace:

#1 Purpose defines a clearer path of what needs to be achieved. It is easier for every person to have a clear purpose or mission. This is because they will have an excellent plan to follow when it comes to providing quality work results.

#2 Purpose inspires people. A specific purpose can be a powerful tool to inspire and encourage people. When they know what they need to be done, they will be directed to the right track. A purpose encourages them when times seem to be difficult, and tasks are challenging. They will not give up easily; instead, they will be more persevering.

#3 Purpose can make an individual more courageous. We are often required to make crucial decisions in this life full of risks. Be it at home or work, and decision-making can be a daunting process. Thanks to having a clear purpose in life since it can give us the courage to come up with a decision closer to our goals.

#4 A clear purpose can help improve relationships and engagement. Building a great engagement with clients and customers is a crucial task every member of the organization must learn. When employees are well-rounded and familiar with the job, and what the company offers, they can extend the information correctly. It can be a fantastic way to help the company gain more potential clients and customers.

#5 Purpose makes the employees united. When employees know the company’s mission, they will understand their roles and responsibilities better. They are more likely to contribute their skills, talents, time, and effort because they feel that they belong to an organization that supports and cares for their people. They will become loyal, and they will be part of establishing high morale and work values in the company.

Both purpose and motivation are integral parts of creating the massive success of a company. Without them, there can be confusion, lowered productivity and efficiency, poor management, and decreased satisfaction among its people. This is why we should always have a definite and clear purpose in life so that we will not be misaligned with our goals. At the same time, we should also not forget that we must be motivated to take action and to make more significant leaps in life and career. We will become more inspired, focused, positive-minded, and goal-oriented in turning small ideas to massive accomplishments.