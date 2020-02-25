How Playing Piano Improves Mental Clarity

I am diving deeply into this research on piano play, but wanted to begin noting my thoughts somewhere. This seems like a solid place to start since I can have it online and move with it as necessary.

So to begin, playing piano has clear and obvious benefits for many people. It helps with dexterity, problem solving and rhythm creation.

I’m just starting my research so bear with me as I go further. I am a local businessman with a piano moving company, but have been in love with the piano for years. I’m always open to collaborating with other artists though!