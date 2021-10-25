How Peter DeCaprio offers a comprehensive guide on mental health during the pandemic Changed How We Think About Death

The covid-19 pandemic brings about a harsh reality for people across the globe. As the news of the pandemic spreads among people through social networking sites, televisions, newspapers, and word-of-mouth, it creates havoc in the minds of every individual, leaving them worried, restless, and uncertain about the future. Such painful situations cause people to engage in actions that are not appropriate under normal circumstances.

Significance of lockdown amidst the outbreak of the virus

The government had laid down instructions for the general public to prevent the spread of the disease, thereby ensuring protection for all the citizens. Many countries are under complete lockdown, preventing people from leaving their houses except to purchase essentials. Under such circumstances, families get restricted from going for a vacation. People who are sick must reach out for medical assistance by contacting the nearest medical facility within their reach.

Handling social distancing

The situation of the pandemic calls for social isolation and distancing to minimize the spread of the virus. Many people are under quarantine to protect themselves and others. However, staying at home can be peaceful and relaxing for a while, but gradually people are bored of the restrictions, thereby feeling frustrated to remain confined at home.

Here are a few strategies to engage you at home and stay positive and happy simultaneously:

Practice slow and mindful breathing

Peter DeCaprio suggests mindful breathing practices for a few minutes every day to avoid thoughts that make you anxious. To bring out the calmness within chaos, you can also spend time in nature while maintaining the norms of social distancing.

Keep yourself engaged

If you are a career-oriented individual and are currently working from home, you must take out some time for yourself to break the monotony of your work. If you are a fitness enthusiast, you can grab the opportunity to make healthy dishes and establish a good diet and workout routine. Spend time with the older people in the house and offer them the help they require regularly.

Communicate virtually

The social distancing norms do not allow people to go out and meet friends and family. Stay connected with people virtually with the help of networking sites and video calls. Use the pandemic as an opportunity to communicate with people who are not in touch for a long time.

Manage your emotions

It is normal to feel sad and miserable during such unprecedented Times. However, you can manage your emotions by distracting yourself with productive activities and thinking of something calm and serene. You can also engage in meditation to revive your positivity instead of unnecessarily wearing about things beyond your control. Avoid negative emotions by undertaking hobbies such as painting, gardening, or reading. Another way to manage your frustration and anxiety is to create memories with family members by cooking together or engaging in physical activity as a family.

Do away with rumors

It is essential to acquire knowledge about the current situation of the pandemic, but excessive expertise can make you anxious. Peter DeCaprio advises individuals to avoid trusting any post on social media and avoid spreading the same. While the news of the pandemic is the usual discussion among every family, it is essential to learn about people recovering from the disease, thereby spreading positivity e around you.

Many people might be suffering from influenza or the common cold that has nothing to do with the covid infection. Therefore you must understand the difference between the two to prevent unnecessary stress.