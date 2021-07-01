How personal and professional celebrations have changed in the post pandemic world?

This reduction in the scale of celebrations is due to the strict guidelines provided by the government. People are not allowed to make public places crowded. Furthermore, it becomes challenging to monitor and manage the execution of SOPs defined by the doctors and the government authorities to retaliate Corona Virus within crowded places.

As a result, people living in the post-pandemic era prefer to have one-dish parties on a personal level.

And at the corporate level, most businesses prefer to organize lunches and dinners for only a limited number of employees to ensure safety. Besides this, many businesses encourage hosting virtual events following the pandemic.

In addition, the wedding ceremonies, in this post-pandemic era, are organized differently. The guests present at the wedding ceremonies are requested to stay seated at their places and prohibited from having pictures clicked with the bride and the bridegroom to maintain distance.

Apart from this, the buffet system at wedding ceremonies is also abandoned; instead, waiters individually serve meals at each table to avoid crowding.

All the celebrations, personal and professional, begin earlier in the post-pandemic period and end earlier. The duration of each and every festival has been reduced to restrict the spread of Corona virus.

Moreover, in the post-pandemic era, additional care is taken of hygiene at personal and professional parties. Guests present are strictly advised to wear masks and sanitize their hands frequently.

Last but not least, social distancing is also strictly maintained in close gatherings. Also, people are prohibited from hugging and shaking hands with each other.

All said and done, due to the reduced scale of celebrations, people are pretty unsure how to dress up to events post-pandemic. But, don’t worry, we have got you covered! Here are three tips that can help you:

A Leather Jacket is Your Best Friend

If you don’t want to look too professional while attending a corporate event, you can simply pull a casual yet classy look by wearing a high-quality leather jacket.

Apart from this, a high-quality leather jacket creates a bold statement about your fashion and dressing sense. However, while wearing a leather jacket, you must style it perfectly so that it makes you stand out from the crowd.

For instance, a poor-quality leather jacket might spoil your look and won’t prove to be durable either. What next? There are many high-quality jacket brands available in the market that are offering custom leather jackets to help you look unique and elegant at the same time. Moreover, these leather jackets are a long-term investment as they go a long way.

A Classy Mini Dress Can Save You

Even while attending events, it is crucial to note that comfort is critical. So, if you want to look comfortable and stylish at events post-pandemic, you should definitely wear a hot mini dress. This is because a hot mini dress makes you look chic and classy.

When you are attending a day event, you should wear bright colors and floral prints. On the other hand, a sleeveless mini dress would be a hot pick for a cruise dinner or a night party.

However, here are a few expert fashion tips and tricks that can help you flaunt a classy mini-dress:

Moisturize your legs as it helps reduce dryness and dullness while wearing a mini dress.

Go for the perfect length so that you don’t feel nervous or uncomfortable at any point.

Bright and vibrant colors and prints can help make you look fresh, unique, and smart during the daytime.

You can go for dark and bold colors, such as black and navy blue, while attending night parties.

The fabric of your mini dress should be flowy and light.

You Can Never Go Wrong with Trendy Accessories

It is no surprise that wearing matching accessories is a must if you want to look just perfect for a professional or family event. According to past studies, the accessory market is predicted to grow by 4.06% percent annually from 2021 to 2025.

So, do you want to take your style game back on track and wondering how to carry accessories at their best while attending post-pandemic celebrations? Don’t worry, we have got your back! We have listed down a few expert yet straightforward fashion tips and tricks for your help:

You should match the color of your accessories with your outfits.

Experiment with different bracelets, such as stone-studded, zircon, pearl ones, etc., to create a unique look.

Wear different earrings, check which one of them suits you the best, and complements your facial features.

Don’t wear too many accessories as it might make you look over-dressed for a casual event.

The Final Words

In a nutshell, social distancing has become the new normal for professional and personal events following the pandemic. And people should continue following the SOPs defined by the regulatory authorities to ultimately win the war against COVID.