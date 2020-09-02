How Patrick Duong Manages Stress and Avoids Burnout as an Entrepreneur

Stress is a universal factor that affects people in many unique ways. Learning how to manage and control stress in day-to-day life is an important skill to have as an entrepreneur.

Patrick Duong is a serial entrepreneur, two-time best-selling author, and venture capitalist. In this article, he discusses overcoming depression, beating anxiety, and managing stress while leading a busy life.

Staying Productive

Time is the most precious commodity available to mankind. As humans, our time on earth and in life is finite. The responsibility to make the most of the short period we have falls to us.

Nobody knows the true value of time better than Patrick Duong. He is deeply aware that even the tiniest millisecond is useful to an athlete who has just won a silver medal, and nobody can buy back time.

Patrick says the best way to maximize your day is to wire your system to do the most productive thing at every given moment. Train your mind to function against distractions. Practicing this will make your senses stronger than ever.

Managing Stress

The effects of stress on the human body are extremely profound. Stress can often cause weakness, physical pain, and even induce anxiety. Patrick’s solution for this is the direct antithesis of stress itself; get up and move.

To combat the build-up of stress in his system, Patrick Duong hits the gym six times a week. This physical activity is extremely beneficial for both his body and his mind.

Eating healthy is another simple strategy that Patrick uses to avoid feeling stressed out. They say you are what you eat, so putting good food into your system will automatically improve both your blood circulation and your mood.

Beyond feeding his body, Patrick also enriches his mind by reading for one hour every night. This habit will expose you to ideas from other people and help you nurture positive thoughts about your image, thereby greatly improving your self-esteem.

Other ways to avoid burnout include surrounding yourself with positive energy from family, friends, and genuinely loving what you do for a living.

Learning to relax

If you constantly find yourself stressed and burned out as an entrepreneur, it might be time to take a break. This could mean doing something that you find to be fun and generally taking your mind off work.

Patrick typically unwinds by hanging out with his kids, going to the gym, reading, and engaging in outdoor activities.

These activities might not apply to you or align with your interests, but the key part of relaxing is to release the tension in your system and let positive energy replace it. Try taking a walk in nature, playing with a pet, creating something with your hands, or giving yourself a treat.

Words To Live By

Patrick has some profound advice for anybody who is struggling with stress and is considering giving up the fight;

“I have been in your shoes. I’ve suffered from severe depression, suicidal thoughts, and anxiety. It hurts a lot, but in hindsight, it was the best thing that could have happened to me. I rebuilt my life because I had nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Do not dwell on the past. Do not dream of the future. Concentrate your mind on the present moment.”

Photo Credit: Johnathan Nguyen