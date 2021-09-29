Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

How Our Worst Year Can Also Be Our Best Year

The most challenging moments of your life can also be the best moments. Do you know why?

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Unemployed, no direction, unsure, being supported by another person while trying to figure out what you’re going to do with your life. Does any of this sound familiar? 

Most of us can relate to this predicament in one way or another. For example, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment rates were 16% in America. That is over 45 million people in the United States alone. 

Although a situation like this may not be ideal, it is normal and more than okay to go through. Whether you’ve lost your job due to unforeseen circumstances or you quit to pursue something greater, these low points in life need to be celebrated, not hidden away. 

Take for instance, David Paynter’s story. David went from having a decent job with a decent salary, a company car, and a wife with two young children to the lowest point in his life. He left his job, became solely dependent on his wife, and used their life savings to start a business. 

David had countless sleepless nights. He had to swallow his pride and figure out how his new business idea was going to work. All while people around him were telling him that the idea he loved and put his life savings into was not the next best thing.

People didn’t share his vision, and although it hurt not to have that support, he never doubted his decision to pursue his dream.  

This dark period in David’s life lasted for over a year until his new business took off. It was the most challenging year of his life. But it was also the best year he has ever had. Do you know why? 

It brought out the best in David. It made him into the person and businessman he is today. David is more resilient and grateful than ever because of that dark year. And instead of filing that year away in a deep recess of his brain, David looks back on that year often. He takes time to pause and look at where he has come from and gives gratitude to those tough times. 

Not only does David give gratitude to those times, but he also shares his story with others. Sharing moments of vulnerability with others builds connection and creates inspiration. That year is not only part of David’s story; it is the turning point in his life. The leap of faith he took to build his business paid off, but it was only after all the hard work that he got to reap any of the benefits. 

It’s okay to be afraid to take that next step. It’s okay if it doesn’t work out right away. It’s okay to struggle. But we can overcome these struggles using gratitude to see that bigger purpose in our lives. Without pain, there is no pleasure. So take that leap of faith and know that it may hurt. 

If you want to learn more about David Paynter’s story, listen to the podcast below,

Chris Schembra, USA Today's "Gratitude Guru". Chief Question Asker, 7:47 Gratitude Experience

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Universe Says: FULL STOP

by John McElhenney
Community//

David Krupp: “Be decisional.”

by Ben Ari
Community//

Unsolicited Life Advice Given to an 18-Year-Old Stranger

by Your Money Geek
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.