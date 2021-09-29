How Our Worst Year Can Also Be Our Best Year

Unemployed, no direction, unsure, being supported by another person while trying to figure out what you’re going to do with your life. Does any of this sound familiar?

Most of us can relate to this predicament in one way or another. For example, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment rates were 16% in America. That is over 45 million people in the United States alone.

Although a situation like this may not be ideal, it is normal and more than okay to go through. Whether you’ve lost your job due to unforeseen circumstances or you quit to pursue something greater, these low points in life need to be celebrated, not hidden away.

Take for instance, David Paynter’s story. David went from having a decent job with a decent salary, a company car, and a wife with two young children to the lowest point in his life. He left his job, became solely dependent on his wife, and used their life savings to start a business.

David had countless sleepless nights. He had to swallow his pride and figure out how his new business idea was going to work. All while people around him were telling him that the idea he loved and put his life savings into was not the next best thing.

People didn’t share his vision, and although it hurt not to have that support, he never doubted his decision to pursue his dream.

This dark period in David’s life lasted for over a year until his new business took off. It was the most challenging year of his life. But it was also the best year he has ever had. Do you know why?

It brought out the best in David. It made him into the person and businessman he is today. David is more resilient and grateful than ever because of that dark year. And instead of filing that year away in a deep recess of his brain, David looks back on that year often. He takes time to pause and look at where he has come from and gives gratitude to those tough times.

Not only does David give gratitude to those times, but he also shares his story with others. Sharing moments of vulnerability with others builds connection and creates inspiration. That year is not only part of David’s story; it is the turning point in his life. The leap of faith he took to build his business paid off, but it was only after all the hard work that he got to reap any of the benefits.

It’s okay to be afraid to take that next step. It’s okay if it doesn’t work out right away. It’s okay to struggle. But we can overcome these struggles using gratitude to see that bigger purpose in our lives. Without pain, there is no pleasure. So take that leap of faith and know that it may hurt.

If you want to learn more about David Paynter’s story, listen to the podcast below,