How Oprah’s Personal Brand Pivot Made Her Billions

Source: Apple TV+ The Launch of ‘The Oprah Conversation’

The goal in designing our personal brand is to discover the strongest and most appealing aspect of our character and then promoting that part of us until we become an embodiment of that trait.

We saw the successful transition of this with #Oprah Winfrey’s television program. Although rating well during an era of sensational, provocative and obscure topics, Oprah decided to launch a new brand of show.

Oprah decided she would never allow the platform to be used to promote anything not aligned to her personal brand values. After allowing a white supremist group on her show, Oprah made a radical shift. Now speaking openly of the event, she shares that it was in that moment she realised the power of her platform.

For the past twenty years, the Oprah show and now #OWN channel has educated the world on personal responsibility and encouraged personal growth and reconnection with the source or as she says ‘Grace’ to steer your path.

Oprah Winfrey transitioned from hit talk show host, which ran for 25 years, into a media and business empire. The former news anchor built the reinvested profits from her talk show into $2 billion, according to “Forbes” estimates and now hosts CBS specials such as the most recent #Royal News with #MeghanMarkle and #PrinceHarry #Duke and #Duchessof #Sussex, branded prime time #AppleTV+ programs as well as the successful OWN channel.

Her personal brand did not cease with her show, it merely morphed into more focused passions with “The Oprah Life Lessons.” ‘The Oprah Conversations” and the “Oprah Book Club”. In 2011, Winfrey launched cable channel OWN. Her 25.5% of the network is worth more than $65 million.

The ‘Oprah effect’ was first recognized when the books she recommended hit NY Bestseller lists, prompting her to start the “Oprah Book Club” however the Oprah Effect has spread to Weight Watchers where she famously shared one of her more successful #weightloss journeys, as a result Oprah bought a 10% stake in #WeightWatchers in 2015 and acts as a brand ambassador.

Oprah is the Queen of Personal Responsibility. She has regularly apologized to audiences, taken personal responsibility for book selections and incidents within her organizations, as well as admitted some very personal information in an effort to maintain her integrity with her audience.

This has allowed Oprah to personify her personal brand and remain true to her values. She truly embodies the principle of taking personal responsibility for your choices. However, it was that defining pivot point that changed everything. Oprah’s decision moved her from one of many to stand alone. The direction she chose was a risk and counter culture at the time.

Importantly, she chose to maintain her personal brand integrity and refused to further compromise her values for ratings. Nominated #20 Oprah Winfrey on the #Forbes lists #20 Power Women 2020; #9 America’s Self-Made Women 2020, #91 Celebrity 100 2020, #836 Billionaires 2020.

Oprah is recognised as an Entrepreneur, Personality, Philanthropist with a real time net worth of $2.6B as of February 2021, hitting $3B in March 2016.

Our personal brand should never be expressed in terms of our profession, trade or craft. This is because our personal brand far transcends what we do for a living. Our profession just happens to be the forum in which our personal brand is expressed.

In March 2020, she returned to the small screen on Apple TV+ for an interview show about Covid-19 as part of her multiyear pact with the streamer with ‘The Oprah Conversations” and “Oprah’s Book Club” and her movies are also now available.

“What I learned in all of those thousands of interviews is that there is a common denominator in our human experience. Everybody wants to know did you hear me and did what I say matter?” Oprah Winfrey

