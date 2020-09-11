Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How One Woman Defied Medical Tragedy

...and made sustainable menstrual products a convenient reality.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

I want to introduce you to a friend of mine who inspires me to meet adversity head-on with her creative and compassionate entrepreneurship. Arion Long is the founder and CEO of Femly, an innovative company that produces and delivers sustainable menstrual cups, pads, and panty liners.

Long started college at 15 years old—an accomplishment in itself, but she didn’t let her barrier-breaking end there. By 17, she had nurtured an interest in science, genetics, and molecular structure to the point that she was able to decode the genetic makeup of anthrax. Even when she faced a disheartening medical diagnosis, she didn’t let fear get the best of her. Instead, she decided to focus outward, developing a solution for the countless other women she knew shared the same diagnosis.

At 28, Long survived a traumatic stillbirth. As a result of this event, she was diagnosed with a cervical tumor.  Doctors linked the genesis of the tumor to exposure to additives present in typical menstrual products. In the wake of this diagnosis, she was inspired to become a different kind of CEO. As Femly’s Chief Estrogen Officer, Long leverages technology to decrease maternal/fetal outcomes and provide healthier alternatives to toxic personal care products that can be delivered to customers quickly and conveniently. Long elaborates, “I was motivated to start Femly when I couldn’t find a simple, one-stop solution to many of the issues that I faced,” says Long. “I want to empower people to take charge of their wellness. I’m excited about the ability to change lives!” When such empathy and problem-solving combine, you know you’re in the presence of strong leadership.

In addition, Long’s scientific know-how is immediately apparent when looking at the products Femly produces. The company’s signature product is the reusable Femly Cup, a BPA-and-dioxin-free menstrual cup that is constructed from 100% medical-grade silicone. Even their single-use products are good for both women’s bodies and the environment.  Unlike most menstruation products, which can take up to 120 years to biodegrade, Femly’s line of organic pads and liners is eco-friendly and chemical-free. In addition to being a good investment from environmental and biological perspectives, Femly products are convenient too; they can be delivered straight to the consumer (they’ve even worked with the postal service to insure no contact deliveries during COVID-19).

Long is enthusiastic about the All Rise Factory’s fundraising model and understands the benefits of being part of a cohort: “I’m excited because EnrichHER provides access to the capital, resources, and connections that I need to scale. Very few organizations back their words by actionable steps, and the EnrichHER network is unmatched for founders of color like myself!” She understands that, especially in our current uncertain environment, when one person rises against the tide of economic inequality, we all rise. To support her and the other founders of women-led and Black-owned companies that make up the All Rise Factory, create an account and donate here. If you’d like to attend the upcoming All Rise Factory Demo Day to hear presentations from all the cohort companies, you can register to attend here.

    Roshawnna Novellus, Founder & CEO at EnrichHER

    Dr. Roshawnna Novellus is the Founder and CEO of EnrichHER, a financial platform that connects female entrepreneurs with lenders who want to earn a eturn on their investment while fueling the growth of women-led businesses. Dr. Novellus is a gender equality advocate who believes in economic empowerment and inclusive economic growth. Dr. Novellus holds a Ph.D. in Systems Engineering, with a Minor in Finance, a Masters of Science in Information Technology emphasizing Information System Engineering, a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management Economics, and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering – achieving Summa Cum Laude in each. Roshawnna served on the Commission on Women for the City of Atlanta and was honored as one of the Women Who Means Business by the Atlanta Business Chronicle, one of the 40 Under 40 by Georgia Trend, a Halcyon Fellow for Social Impact, one of the Top 25 Disruptors and Innovators in Tech,  one of the 27 Black Founders and Investors to watch in 2019 by PItchBook, and LinkedIn Top Voice in Technology.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Robyn McLean and Mary Bond: “Have a business idea but don’t sweat about a plan”

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    How Menstrual Leave Can Affect Women’s Wellbeing in the Workplace

    by Jo Greene
    Community//

    This is What to Do When Life Gives You Lemons – A Lot of Them!

    by Fred Leamnson

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.