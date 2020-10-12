How Old Would You Be, If You Didn’t Know How Old You Were?

My dad always used to say to me, “Youth is wasted on the young”.



The truth is, it certainly does not have to be that way.



I know plenty of young people who are old way beyond their years. On the other hand, I know many “older” people who you would never guess that they were their age. They are youthful despite their years.



The difference really comes down to one’s attitude and mindset.



Ideas for staying young…



• Develop an attitude of gratitude… Look around you; count your blessings for the people and things that you have in your life that make your life better. Enjoy the simple things in life.

• Create balance in your life… Be sure to make time for you every day. Enjoy the things that you like to do (going to the yoga, reading a book, taking a nap, painting, etc.).

• Be happy… This is your choice. Too often, people believe that their happiness depends on someone or something else. It does not depend on your job, or how much money you make, or where you live, or the kind of car you drive; or even who you are with. Happiness comes from within you. Wayne Dyer said it best, “There is no way to happiness, happiness is the way”.

• Stay fit… We all know the importance of staying fit. Exercise is good for both your body and your mind. Being fit not only makes you look better, it also helps you feel better; and it even helps you perform better at work. Remember, the human body wears out if it is not used.

• Soar with the eagles… Choose to spend your time with people that are positive, upbeat, cheerful, and young at heart. Choose to spend your time with people that build you up rather than tear you down, who challenge you to be your best, who view each day as a gift rather than a struggle, and who are victors rather than victims. Beware of the energy vampires. Remember you can’t change your friends, but you can change your friends.

• Relieve negative stress… We all deal with stress on a regular basis. Find ways to relieve or eliminate your negative stress. Some examples: honest and open communication, sports, meditation, yoga, swimming, a bike ride, going to the beach, a massage, or if necessary counseling. The key is finding a way to simply let it go.

• Practice “Kaizen”(continuous learning)… I believe that this is one of the most important ingredients for staying young. The quest for knowledge and the excitement of learning something new is invigorating. Not only does it keep your mind sharp, but it keeps you young. Quite simply… keep growing.

• Stay healthy… Treat your body as a temple. There is nothing more important than your health. In addition to staying fit, be conscious of your body and your mind. Be aware of what you feed them. If you are healthy, continue to do the things that will preserve your health. If your health is not well, do what you can to improve it, and if necessary, seek help.

• Keep the child within you alive… Laugh often, dance in the rain, sing, color outside the lines, lay in a field and stare at the animals you see in the clouds. Simply celebrate all the miracles that surround you every day!





* Follow the advice of this wonderful song…

Fairy tales can come true, it can happen to you

If you’re young at heart



For it’s hard, you will find, to be narrow of mind

If you’re young at heart



You can go to extremes with impossible schemes

You can laugh when your dreams fall apart at the seams



And life gets more exciting with each passing day

And love is either in your heart or on it’s way



Don’t you know that it’s worth every treasure on earth

To be young at heart



For as rich as you are it’s much better by far

To be young at heart



And if you should survive to 105

Look at all you’ll derive out of being alive



Then here is the best part, you have a head start

If you are among the very young at heart

Remember… Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself