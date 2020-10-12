Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Old Would You Be, If You Didn’t Know How Old You Were?

Here is the best part... You have a head start; if you are among the very young at heart.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

My dad always used to say to me, “Youth is wasted on the young”.
 
The truth is, it certainly does not have to be that way.
 
I know plenty of young people who are old way beyond their years. On the other hand, I know many “older” people who you would never guess that they were their age. They are youthful despite their years.
 
The difference really comes down to one’s attitude and mindset.

Ideas for staying young…

Develop an attitude of gratitude… Look around you; count your blessings for the people and things that you have in your life that make your life better. Enjoy the simple things in life.

Create balance in your life… Be sure to make time for you every day. Enjoy the things that you like to do (going to the yoga, reading a book, taking a nap, painting, etc.).

Be happy… This is your choice. Too often, people believe that their happiness depends on someone or something else. It does not depend on your job, or how much money you make, or where you live, or the kind of car you drive; or even who you are with. Happiness comes from within you. Wayne Dyer said it best, “There is no way to happiness, happiness is the way”.

Stay fit… We all know the importance of staying fit. Exercise is good for both your body and your mind. Being fit not only makes you look better, it also helps you feel better; and it even helps you perform better at work. Remember, the human body wears out if it is not used.

Soar with the eagles… Choose to spend your time with people that are positive, upbeat, cheerful, and young at heart.  Choose to spend your time with people that build you up rather than tear you down, who challenge you to be your best, who view each day as a gift rather than a struggle, and who are victors rather than victims. Beware of the energy vampires. Remember you can’t change your friends, but you can change your friends.

• Relieve negative stress… We all deal with stress on a regular basis. Find ways to relieve or eliminate your negative stress. Some examples: honest and open communication, sports, meditation, yoga, swimming, a bike ride, going to the beach, a massage, or if necessary counseling. The key is finding a way to simply let it go.

• Practice “Kaizen”(continuous learning)… I believe that this is one of the most important ingredients for staying young. The quest for knowledge and the excitement of learning something new is invigorating. Not only does it keep your mind sharp, but it keeps you young. Quite simply… keep growing.

• Stay healthy… Treat your body as a temple. There is nothing more important than your health. In addition to staying fit, be conscious of your body and your mind. Be aware of what you feed them. If you are healthy, continue to do the things that will preserve your health. If your health is not well, do what you can to improve it, and if necessary, seek help.

• Keep the child within you alive… Laugh often, dance in the rain, sing, color outside the lines, lay in a field and stare at the animals you  see in the clouds. Simply celebrate all the miracles that surround you every day!


* Follow the advice of this wonderful song…

Fairy tales can come true, it can happen to you
If you’re young at heart

For it’s hard, you will find, to be narrow of mind
If you’re young at heart

You can go to extremes with impossible schemes
You can laugh when your dreams fall apart at the seams


And life gets more exciting with each passing day
And love is either in your heart or on it’s way

Don’t you know that it’s worth every treasure on earth
To be young at heart


For as rich as you are it’s much better by far
To be young at heart

And if you should survive to 105
Look at all you’ll derive out of being alive


Then here is the best part, you have a head start
If you are among the very young at heart

Remember… Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself

    Barry Gottlieb, Trusted Advisor-Author-Speaker-Success Mentor

    Barry is sought after by organizations of all sizes to assist them in the following areas: *Leadership - *Strategy - *Execution - *Company Culture - *Time Management - *Emotional Intelligence.
    As the Founder and President of Coaching the Winner's Edge, Barry has built a successful practice offering counsel and guidance to both private individuals and corporations.
    In addition, Barry is a successful author and speaker. His books are:
    "TGIT-Thank God It’s Today". - "Every Day Is A Gift". - "Brilliant on the Basics...a Playbook for Business Leaders".
    Barry started out his career as an educator... First a school teacher and  Principal; and then as an instructor at Santa Fe Community College, and the University of Florida.
    During his time at the university, Barry experienced a life altering challenge. He was diagnosed with terminal cancer and was given just 3 to 6 months to live. His story of recovery and the paradigm shift that it created in his life was the inspiration for his first book, "TGIT - Thank God It’s Today".

    Shortly thereafter, Barry decided to make a career and life style change and left teaching to enter the world of business. This he says, “Is where my real education began.” He and his partners built a very successful $75 million international company from the ground up, that they later sold for $55M.
    Barry shares the the wisdom and insights of building a very successful company... and culture, in his latest book: "Brilliant On the Basics... A Playbook for Business Leaders".

    Barry's Mission: To inspire and empower others to reach their full potential.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “Stay on top of your health.” With Beau Henderson & Scott Boyles

    by Beau Henderson
    regreting-not-doing-things
    Community//

    The 34 things that will hurt you most regret when you’re old

    by Satyajit Routray
    Community//

    Watching Master Chef Junior Teaches Me How To Be a Better Person

    by Lisa Andria

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.