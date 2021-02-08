A massage can offer you countless benefits. It is a way to unwind, do something nice for yourself after a long week, or treat a medical issue. The great thing about massages is that you can have them done by a professional massage therapist, or by yourself at home.

But how often should you get a massage? The answer to this question depends on several factors. We are here to tell you all about them.

Massage Frequency

How often you should get a massage depends on your condition, your budget, and your schedule. Furthermore, it also depends on the type of massage you want and need (e.g., a deep tissue massage, body to body massage, Thai massage, etc.)

Type of Condition

If you need a massage to help you destress after a long and tiring day, you can get it whenever you need or feel like getting one. However, if you are getting targeted massages to treat a specific condition, you will probably have a strict schedule.

Massages that treat chronic pain or any type of physical injury you are recovering from have to be frequent. Depending on the severity of your condition, your massage therapist will come up with the best massage plan for you.

Usually, patients need a massage at least three times a week. Many massage therapists advise that getting a massage every day is the best option, though. Of course, not everyone can afford that or have enough time for such a commitment.

Your Budget

Perhaps more than anything else, how often you’ll get a massage depends on how much money you’re able to set aside for it. Massages can get quite expensive, especially full-body ones. If you want quality and effectiveness, you will need to pay more as well. Getting one massage every month might not seem like too much. But if you need them several times per week or even on a daily basis, it becomes too expensive.

Luckily, there are some things you can do to save up some money as well.

Coupons

Most massage therapy centers offer their customers, especially regulars, different types of coupons. These coupons can help you save up to 50% of the massage price, which can sometimes mean the world.

Some places even offer special deals and cards for regular users, so you should ask around and find out what the best deals are.

Use a Massager at Home

After going to a massage therapist for some time, you’ll begin to pick up the techniques they use. If you invest in some type of personal massager, you might be able to perform the massage at home. You could either do it by yourself or have someone else do it for you.

Getting a massager might seem like too expensive of an endeavor. However, it will save you both money and time in the long run. You’ll be able to get a massage whenever you want or need one, and you won’t have to pay for it. Plus, massagers can often be even more effective than human hands, no matter how experienced your therapist is.

All in all, getting a massager is a win-win situation for you, no matter how you look at it.

Your Schedule

How often you should get a massage also depends on how busy you are. Having a full-time job and taking care of your family requires your undivided attention. Sometimes it can be hard to find a few hours for yourself and get a massage.

However, good planning can help you fit this little pleasure into your schedule. A massage is a good way to unwind and forget your troubles, and we all need that from time to time. Try to organize yourself a bit better, and your schedule won’t be too big of a problem.

Type of Massage

Finally, massage frequency also depends on the type of massage you need.

How Often Should You Get a Deep Tissue Massage?

A deep tissue massage employs deep and forceful strokes that reach deep layers of muscle and tissue. It is the best massage type for muscle injuries. Depending on the severity of your injury, you may get a deep tissue massage daily, once a week, or monthly.

How Often Should You Get a Lymphatic Drainage Massage?

This type of massage helps drain your blocked lymph nodes. It improves the fluid flow in your body and aids the release of built-up fluids. If you need this message, you will probably have to have one every day in the beginning. Then, as it starts working, you will need it less frequently: twice a week, and then monthly.

How Often Should You Get a Massage With Fibromyalgia?

Massages that offer fibromyalgia pain relief should be semi-frequent. You should get one up to twice a week, so getting a weekly massage package is a good choice. It is important to start slowly and gently and increase the frequency with time. Only that way will the massage be truly effective.

How Often Should You Get a Massage for Stress?

Stress relief is probably one of the biggest benefits of massage therapy. It helps you relax and release the tension your body accumulates every day at work and home.

There isn’t any limit or correct answer to the question of how often you should get a massage for stress. Whatever feels right for you is the only thing you should worry about. You might want one every day, once a week, or once a month. Or you might want to mix things up and just get one whenever you feel stressed and on edge. It is all up to you.

How Often Should You Get a Thai Massage?

A Thai massage uses gentle movements and kneading to release tension from your body. It is a more expensive technique, but it is quite effective. There is no limit on the number of massages you should get. Whenever you need to unwind and treat chronic pain, you can get a Thai massage. Your body will definitely appreciate it.

In Conclusion

As you have read, the benefits of massage therapy are countless. Getting a massage is a perfect solution to treating your condition or simply destressing. You can get a massage as many times as you wish. It will depend on your schedule, budget, your condition, as well as the type of massage you are getting. Ultimately, it is all up to you, your needs and preferences.