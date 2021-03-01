Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Music Can Affect Our Health

It is not an exaggeration to say that music is a primal aspect of the human species. Evidence has shown that music even existed before language as a means of expression. All throughout history, every culture has made its own version of music and dance, regardless of its level of advancement.  Music helps us express […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

It is not an exaggeration to say that music is a primal aspect of the human species. Evidence has shown that music even existed before language as a means of expression. All throughout history, every culture has made its own version of music and dance, regardless of its level of advancement.  Music helps us express ourselves and enhance emotions such as joy and sorrow, but music also has the power to bring a sense of unity and security when we experience fear. The footage of Italian families signing from balconies during the COVID-19 lockdown brought comfort to all of us at a time when the world was collectively holding its breath. 

Music, like all sound, consists of vibrations, but studies have proven that our brains and nervous systems are hard-wired to distinguish music from other noises. Music is based on relationships between one note and the next, giving our brains a mathematical, structural, and architectural workout without us even noticing. Vibrations tickle our eardrums and transmit electrical signals from our auditory nerve to our brain stem. It is reassembled there as our perception of music. Perception is an important distinction since all brains are wired differently. Not everyone will respond to a piece of music in the same way. 

Many studies on music and its impact on the brain are still in progress. Researchers focus on numerous theories, such as music’s ability to enhance physical health. The Sound Health project has joined The National Institute of Health and National Symphony Orchestra with the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Their aim is to further understand how performing, listening or creating music impacts the complex circuitry in our brains. The findings will be used to improve the quality of life for people, as well as promote music’s potential as a non-invasive form of therapy for neurological disorders. Another Sound Health project will focus on people who suffer from Schizophrenia. The hypothesis is that bringing groups together to write and perform music for one another will assist their brains with revising and updating a sense of reality and self.

Many studies are being done with the elderly population as well. an AARP survey of over 3,000 participants found that music statistically improved people’s depression, anxiety, and mental well-being overall. Researchers are also exploring how music may help the verbal abilities and memory in people suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

    Zarko Palankov, Founder at LeadIN

    Zarko Palankov of Washington DC is a music aficionado with a lifelong love for music. Zarko has found the beauty in all kinds of music, and he enjoys exploring the numerous genres that are available. Adding to his love of music is his talent for playing instruments — specifically piano and guitar. Zarko enjoys learning other people's songs, as well as composing some of his own. As time goes on, Zarko hopes he can share his love for music with others and inspire them to take up an instrument or broaden their listening horizons by trying a new artist or genre.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Energy of Sound for Healing: Wellbeing Programs Use the Energy of Music

    by Valerie Cheers Brown
    Community//

    Music and Well-Being: Using the Energy of Sound for Healing

    by Whitney Hopler
    Community//

    How Music Helps Us Cope With Stress

    by Andrew Chong UIUC

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.