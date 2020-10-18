Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How Mental Health Affects Education

Tips for Mental Wellness

By
The relationship between mental health and education is not an easy one. Today, researchers have done millions and billions of researches to identify the link between education and health. However, the data and statistical inferences almost always proved that health has a powerful impact on education. Whether it’s physical or mental, the effect is similar and noteworthy. In this article, we will talk about how health affects the education of students and vice versa. Moreover, we will discuss some researches to provide a reference for our statements.

How Does Mental Health Affect Education?

Before we discuss the impact of health on education, it is essential to examine knowledge on health. Why is that so? The answer is that health and education go side by side. That’s the reason we need mental health education in high school If one factor is disturbed, the other gets affected automatically. So, let’s talk about how does education affects the health of a child. Here are some of the factors that show how education affects your health:

Better Jobs Leading to health insurance

When a person gains an education, they will most likely end up with a decent job. Moreover, this job would pay all their bills. And they can get health insurance for themselves. It would ensure a person’s overall health and safety.

Affordable Healthy Resources

The irony of our generation is that health resources are quite expensive in the market. If a person eats junk food all the time, it will be cheaper than buying farm-grown goods. An educated person will have a good job. As a result, he can afford a healthier lifestyle for himself and his family. In comparison, a person who is surviving on odd jobs due to a lack of education would not afford beneficial resources.

Reduced Stress

Mental health is as important and physical health. When a person gains an education, it will automatically lead to better jobs. Prolonged hardships can cause depression and stress among individuals. Life changes, chronic stress, and anxiety can permanently affect a person’s health. According to numerous researches, mental health issues can lead to adverse physical health as well. So, education gives a better job; hence, few financial constraints.

Healthier neighborhood

Better education would lead to a good monthly income. And an excellent monthly payment would allow a family to live in a healthy neighborhood. But the question is, how are these factors related? The answer is that a posh area won’t have the problems of sewage and cleanliness. A place with the right sanitary conditions can be beneficial for a person’s health. For instance, drinking dirty water coming out if the taps can give birth to many diseases. Other than that, more greenery and sidewalk will encourage cycling and walking; this would lead to a healthier lifestyle and less pollution. People living in such places will have less probability of getting asthma and other lung problems.

Awareness

There is no doubt in the fact that education promotes awareness. Automatically, an educated person will have more knowledge about health risks, and he will intellectually deal with them. For instance, a woman who has an education is aware of early signs of breast cancer and will immediately see a doctor. On the other hand, a woman with no knowledge will not recognize her body’s changes and ignore the early signs. Remember, early diagnosis is a thousand times better than a late diagnosis. Hence, education leads to awareness, which, in return, benefits a person’s well-being.

A Research On The Impact of Education On Health

Pierre-Carl Michaud & Yuhui Zheng researched in August 2019. The topic of interest was “The effect of education on health: evidence from national compulsory schooling reforms.” The paper aimed to study a causal relationship between health outcomes and education.  The research found out that increased years of education lead to a lower probability of reporting poor health.

How Does Health Affect Education?

Now, let us discuss the effects of health on education. A person suffering from poor health would have a low concentration level. Moreover, a child suffering from any disease would most likely miss the school and get low grades. Here are some of the factors that show how does health affects education in our daily routine.

Lack of sleep resulting in low grades

According to research conducted by BestEconsTuition, When a child or an adult has insomnia, they don’t get enough sleep at night. As a result, the students will spend a lazy day at school. Moreover, they won’t have the energy and concentration level to focus on tricky concepts. When students develop this habit of not getting enough sleep, they might quit their education due to low grades. Hence, proving that poor health leads to low grades.

Chronic Health problems

Not everyone is lucky enough to have a healthy lifestyle. Many unfortunate people around us suffer from chronic diseases. Furthermore, these illnesses become part of their lives. Students who have poor health conditions end up with no education at all. Even if they manage, they might need some special arrangements; but their probability of reaching university is relatively low.

Obesity and Education

This might sound strange, but obesity among individuals is a considerable risk factor. For instance, a student suffering from obesity has an increased probability of getting type-2 diabetes and other health risks. Other than that, a child who has baby fat would feel lazy and have a low concentration level. They wouldn’t Have the energy to do physical activities, which would, in return, affect their mental health.

Mental Health

Mental health can play a vital role in students’ success or failure, as we know that our whole body functions through our brain. If the mind is under stress or depression, how will it work properly? Other mental health problems such as lower concentration span and anxiety directly lead to a person getting confused and disturbed for life. It is crucial to take care of your mental health to be successful in your academic life.

A Research On The Impact of Health On Education

Pat Pridmore researched in June 2007. The title was “Impact of Health on Education Access and Achievement: A Cross-National Review of the Research Evidence.” The purpose of the article was to find the link between nutrition value and education. This study showed that poor health and nutrition make a vital contribution to educational exclusion around the world. Several children in developing countries are missing out on education because of health risks that are not the same for children from developed countries.

Conclusion

To conclude, we can clearly say that education and health are interlinked. Their relationship is directly proportional. If you are perfectly healthy, there are more chances that you end up completing your education. So, in the end, we can say that eat healthy for better education and educate yourself for awareness!
