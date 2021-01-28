Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Medical School Graduates Can Deal with the Stress of Waiting for a Residency Match

Taking care of your mental health is an important part of the residency matching process

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Medical residency match season is almost upon us. The applications are in, the interviews are done and all that’s left for thousands of medical graduates is the wait to hear whether they will begin the next step in their careers, or start the matching process all over again. In the weeks leading up to Match Day in March, applicants can experience everything from hope to panic. After years of sacrifice and hard work, waiting for the life changing announcement of Match Day is an incredibly stressful time. 

While weeks of waiting can seem unbearable, there are plenty of opportunities for applicants to deal with the stress and plan for what comes next.

Keep Your Composure

During the weeks leading up to Match Day, take specific steps to manage your anxiety. This means everything from positive thinking to speaking with a counselor.

If your stress is manageable from home, make sure to focus on taking care of yourself with meditation, exercise and indulging in hobbies you enjoy, like books and movies. Reach out and connect with people if you’re feeling alone during this process. Peers who have gone through, or are going through the matching process can be a huge resource to talk out your nerves and excitement.

If your anxiety is still at a high level, don’t shy away from talking with a professional. Not only will this give you an unbiased third party to express your fears to, they can provide personalized tactics to manage your stress until the big announcement.

Devise a Backup Plan

While no one wants to think about what would happen if they don’t get matched, the reality is it’s a true possibility. Due to the rising number of students in medical school and stagnant amount of residency programs available, not matching with a position is becoming more common among students across the world. In 2017, more than 4,000 U.S. and international students did not match with a residency program.

Instead of dwelling on the dread of not receiving a match, use these weeks to prepare your backup plan. As devastating as this news can be, not matching with a program does not mean you’ve reached the end of your medical career. It will be essential to keep up with clinical experience even if you did not match, so be prepared to look for a hands-on externship in a hospital setting, preferably in an ACGME Accredited Teaching Hospital. These opportunities allow you work with seasoned professionals, to build skills and demonstrate real world knowledge in the next application cycle.

You can also take this time to research organizations and programs that will help you manage the application process successfully in the next cycle. Consultancy programs like Residents Medical can enhance your candidacy, improve your CV with clinical experience and provide tutoring to improve USMLE Step scores.

Being prepared for the worst-case scenario can help you feel ready to tackle whatever challenges are thrown your way.

I Didn’t Get Matched to a Residency – Now What?

If, after weeks of managing your stress and anxiety, you do get the news that you were not matched with a program, take a moment to feel that pain – it can feel like the end of the world. You’ve already sacrificed so much time, money and dedication to make your dream come true. As devastating as that feeling be, this can also be an opportunity to demonstrate your resiliency. Once you’ve felt the pain, frame this is as another opportunity for growth.

If you’ve a developed a backup plan, now is the time to put it into action. Look at what skills you can improve on for your next application, whether that’s a lack of clinical experience or even poor interviewing skills. There is always room to revitalize your skills and revamp your application.

Understand that you will likely need to apply to even more programs in the next cycle, so it’s important to be prepared to take care of yourself. The road to becoming a physician is not an easy one, but with the right combination of stress management practices you can be ready, not just for Match Day, but the rest of your career.

    Dr. Michael Everest, Founder and Chief Academic Officer at Residents Medical

    Dr. Michael Everest is Founder and Chief Academic Officer of Residents Medical and The Everest Foundation, pioneers in GME and philanthropy. Respectively, he has over 25 years experience developing GME programs assisting community-based hospitals with growth strategies as well as guiding US, DO and IMG physicians into residency with strategic training, preparation, and academic medical education.

    Under his leadership multiple residency programs have benefited with better accreditation outcomes, fewer citations, and sustainability to become some of the best GME training programs in the US. He heads a prestigious team and is a figurehead in expanding GME globally through starting and managing ACGME Accredited Programs in the US as well as internationally by helping to strengthen governmental health systems stateside and globally.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “Talk to your customers and develop close relationships with your end users.” With Mitch Russo & Jason Reminick

    by Mitch Russo
    Community//

    A Metaphor For Medicine: How I Matched My Life to My Shifted Medical Career

    by Rija Siddiqui
    Community//

    How to keep stress under control when applying to medical school

    by BeMo

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.