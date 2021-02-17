Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How Massimo Didomenico Avoids Burnout and Manages Success

An article on managing burnout & success as a successful entrepreneur.

Massimo Didomenico dropped out of college at the age of 18, then started a marketing agency and never looked back. By the time he was 19 he was generating a 6 figure income. Although it happened pretty fast for Massimo it wasn’t as easy as it may seem.

In this article we go over a few things Massimo did to avoid burnout & more.

Biggest distress tips

Massimo has 2 biggest distress tips, one of them being to accept what happened and to put more focus onto a solution, as well as moving forward. The second tip Massimo gave is to do something that is therapeutic to you in order to clear your mind. Some examples he recommended of this would be going for a drive or gym. 

Avoiding burnout 

Didomenico avoids a stressful day by prioritizing time management and balance. He believes if you don’t have balance between work and your personal life, you naturally will tip over and be less productive. Massimo also mentions to not multitask, he expresses to attack one problem or road block at a time to get momentum, rather than being overwhelmed with everything at once. 

Main tips for successful habits

Massimo’s main tips for a successful habit is to maintain consistency, he firmly states “even on the days where you don’t feel like doing anything”. Another tip Didomenico has is time management, he suggests to plan out your day ahead of time and set certain parameters for when things need to get done. He claims you will be more productive when you have a time limit. 

Motivation

What keeps Massimo motivated are his goals and dreams. He never lets himself forget why he took the risks he did, as well as why he went through so many hardships. He then states “I always think of it as I came this far, why would I stop now?” Didomenico adds that he feels it is important to surround yourself with motivated people as well, because if you aren’t feeling motivated that day but surrounded by those who are, that motivated energy will automatically bounce off and give you the extra push you need. 

    Johnny Medina, Branding Expert-Business Consultant

    Johnny Medina is a young Entrepreneur who interviews successful Entrepreneurs/Business Owners who are willing to share their success tips & have overcome some challenging obstacles.

