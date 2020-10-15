Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Malik K. Murray Avoids Stress & Burnout Amid His Busy Schedule

According to Malik, serving communities across the world as a chaplain, ordained minister, and speaker breathes life in his purpose. A purpose that has taken him from ten years in Hollywood to a lifetime of service. He has been working with community, political, and influential leaders to develop programs, courses, and employment to make needful […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

According to Malik, serving communities across the world as a chaplain, ordained minister, and speaker breathes life in his purpose. A purpose that has taken him from ten years in Hollywood to a lifetime of service. He has been working with community, political, and influential leaders to develop programs, courses, and employment to make needful changes in the world. From the challenging times of navigating this historic pandemic, he still finds a way to make a powerful impact on lives through various social media platforms. 

He may easily be engulfed by distress due to his demanding role, but he has his tips for distress. 

  1. Make time to protect your inner peace. 

On a daily basis, Malik gets in nature and stays still without any distractions. “No social media, no internet, and absolutely no mobile device. That’s when you can hear your inner thoughts and voice without all of the other noise around you; life truly becomes fulfilling. Stillness has a way of changing your perspective on life and bringing out the best in people. It can be the difference between you becoming the best version of yourself professionally and personally or just remaining the same. It’s what most successful and effective leaders do regardless of their chosen industry.” He adds.  

  1. Meditate before sunrise

Malik wakes up before sunrise and does his writing as he clears his mind. “The calmness and peace experienced by our subconscious are essential.” he said as he continued, “It’s something calming and peaceful about waking up early to get centered before your day starts. Once I adopted this daily morning routine, it changed my life. There was a paradigm shift that took place.”

Occasionally, Malik is prone to burnout and stressful days. He has his way of avoiding and combating stress. 

  1. Spend time outdoors

When you have time, Malik advises to spend it outdoors. “Being in nature has a soothing and calming feeling that is great for the soul. This is how I avoid getting burnt out. My time is well spent in nature, whether it’s running 5 miles at Malibu beach at sunrise or hiking Runyan Canyon during sunset. The bonus of living in Southern California is that I can experience some amazing views of the Pacific Ocean whenever I choose. It’s nothing like morning residue saltwater piercing the air, hearing waves crash ashore, and watching the surfers conquer their boards and fear. It’s serenity at its best and calming to my spirit. This takes me away from any stress that I encounter.” 

  1. Travel 

Whenever Malik gets the opportunity, he travels. He made a promise to his kids that they will visit all continents before they turn 18. He finds it important to travel and see the world together. “I believe when you travel, it broadens your horizons and opens up your perspective in life. Even with the pandemic, I find ways to travel with my family within the state of California. Growing up in Philadelphia and seeing a lot of friends never leave the city, state or the country gave me the drive and desire to travel. So far, I’ve visited many countries on three different continents. This is by far a great way to avoid getting burnt out.”

Staying Motivated

His family keeps him motivated. When he looks into daughter and son’s eyes, he knows that they rely on him to love and protect them. He adds that being a parent, you carry a lot of duties, but you ought to perform all. Being responsible for two human beings can be humbling and exciting, equally. Humbling because no matter how you think you’ve figured out the algorithm of children’s behavior, it changes. Kids are great at keeping you on your toes. Exciting, simply because of the unknown variable of what’s going to happen from day to day. This makes him stay motivated. 

Advice to the startups

To the people starting out, Stay humble. Stay hungry. Stay in the game. Malik advised them to find out the reason that they were put on this earth. After identifying that, they should commit to it, believe in it, and develop it until it becomes the center of who they are. “Once you’ve found the calling over your life, you’ll be fueled by purpose. That will lead you to a level of mastery. Then rinse off anything that doesn’t serve your purpose and repeat again and again and again.” He concluded. 

    Johnny Medina, Branding Expert-Business Consultant

    Johnny Medina is a branding expert, and consultant who has worked with top celebrities and millionaires doing over 100M a year.

    Growing up in a small town called Grandview where the estimated population of the town was around 10,000 people. Usually, in small towns, it’s almost impossible to dream about “the life” because you don’t see the fancy cars, the nice clothes & big mansions.

    But only 3 months into online marketing he did what would take most of us years - Johnny hit his first ever 5 figure month. Now he is able to make up to 20k per day using only social media and connect with some of the top influencers on daily basis.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Bettering Communities: How Barry Barbee, A Georgia-based Entrepreneur Channeled His Greatest Loss Into A Revolutionary Purpose-Driven Business

    by Nadya Rousseau
    Community//

    Values in Action

    by Nick Peluso
    Shutterstock
    Community//

    A ‘Decade of Healthy Aging’: Are you ready?

    by Colin Milner

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.