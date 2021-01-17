How Luxury Next Season will Inspire More Women to Pursue their Passion

It’s no secret that this past year was one of the most challenging periods for many individuals, emotionally, financially, and spiritually. So as many flocked towards the entertainment on their phones during these trying times, this direction of attention during a period of record unemployment loss left the brands and companies with a challenging task of finding more ways to connect with their consumer. From this challenge, we saw many brands unite their audience, and find creative ways to remind everyone that we were all in this together.

One specific company sparked the inspiration for women everywhere through the incredible underdog story that entailed Luxury Next Season (A luxury designer fashion collective founded by Penny Karabey) rise to the top of an overlooked market. These are the lessons we pulled from Penny’s story with Luxury Next Season that we hope can inspire women everywhere in 2021.

Founding Luxury Next Season (Summary)

While Living in NYC, Penny (Founder) ran into many stylish women every day, but she noticed a large majority of them were shopping at the same stores and wearing the same merchandise. That split-second decision of opportunity is all it took for Karabey to see a gap in the market when it came to a place to shop for women like herself. Women who enjoy high fashion but want special pieces nobody else will have! So she went all in and decided to start Luxury Next Season to create a place for women like herself and help facilitate the process of finding pieces that will truly make their hearts sing! Kareby began searching the world and utilizing her relationships with top brands to bring such pieces to a supply lacking market.

Lessons We Pulled from Interviewing Penny on her Story

Lesson 1: It’s ok to start over

Before Penny would go on to build one of her most successful companies to date, she had gone through short unfulfilling careers in both tech (IT) and fitness, but fashion has always been her biggest passion. One thing that we can take away from this specific lesson is the fact that it’s okay to start over, it’s ok to start something new and take a planned risk. We often get so caught up in our current cycle, that it feels like we’re trapped in a hamster wheel that we can’t get off of. So if you’re in a dead-end career that isn’t contributing towards your happiness and your ability to thrive in life, then take this as an opportunity to confront yourself and understand that starting over is always an option.

Lesson 2: Creating a Career Through Something You Love Is Priceless

To get to work every day on something that you love, on something that you are passionate about is an absolute game-changer for your life. There is nothing more draining on the human soul than waking up every day and doing something that does not make you happy. So to whoever is out there reading this, if you have the option to create a career out of something you love, opt for that option as you will find a more fulfilling life through it.

When asked how she felt about waking up and working on her passion this is what Penny had to day “ It means everything to me. I am incredibly fortunate to love what I do.” So all in all, if you take anything away from this article take this lesson and run with it in this new year.

Lesson 3: Always Trust Your Intuition

Last but not least, trust your gut. Always pursue your passion, but make sure you are in a position to do so. Luxury Next Season wouldn’t be where it is if Penny’s life wasn’t already established, she had a successful career and a family and moved forward with perfect timing. So as the final lesson to take away from Luxury Next Seasons story, learn to trust your intuition because oftentimes having a good idea and a little bit of faith cooped with work ethic can take you very far.