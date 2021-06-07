Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How Limitless Leaders™ can benefit from the 4 key stages of optimism.

Optimism is a key trait of a Limitless Leader; it is the belief that good things will happen and that things work out in the end. It is an internal decision framework based on values, goals, willingness, hope and belief. Victoria has seen its fair share of lockdowns and rings of steel over the past 15 months, and it can be difficult to remain optimistic.

Our mental, physical and emotional health can be improved during this time by adopting an optimistic mindset; its habits and behaviours then optimism’s multifaceted benefits can flow on. Below are the four stages of optimism to help during times of uncertainty.

The four stages of optimism

Living a life filled with optimism is an ongoing journey. The beliefs, traits and behaviours we build upon can assist us in reflecting on the positive aspects of our lives, fuelling us forward.

I know from experience that self-belief, and belief and hope in others and situations, is foundational to building optimism. If you add to that a healthy dose of gratitude and positivity, you give yourself the best chance to move from pessimism to optimism.

Let’s take a closer look at the four stages of optimism.

Click the image to download a copy of the model.

Stage 1 – Pessimistic

If you’re in this stage, belief, hope, gratitude and positivity are non-existent, or you are unaware of how you feel about optimism and pessimism. Maybe past events, people and situations have led you to feel that the glass is always half empty. You are looking at what could go wrong instead of what could go right. You may not be aware of the effect this has on you and others. At this stage, the Gift of Optimism is tightly wrapped up.

Stage 2 – Realistic

You are looking at what could be and weighing up thoughts, feelings and actions. You may be starting to build belief in yourself, others and situations you are facing. There may be a glimmer of hope that things could be good, and you may start to open the door to invite gratitude and positive thinking into your life. You are untying the bow on the Gift of Optimism.

Stage 3 – Possimistic™

This stage is what I call ‘possimistic’. You see the possibilities and know that optimism can fuel them. You are unwrapping what could be. Your belief and hope are high, and you are practising the habits of gratitude and positive inner dialogue. You feel hope for the future and are positive about what could be. You are highly aware of the power of optimism and possibility.

Stage 4 – Optimistic

If you are at this stage, well done! You have unwrapped the Gift of Optimism. You live with high belief and hope and practise gratitude and positivity to deal with whatever you are being faced with day-to-day. Continuing these practices and behaviours will ensure you are brimming with optimism and sharing this with people you surround yourself with, in and out of the workplace.

Wherever you currently sit on the pathway to optimism can change depending on the context of the situation. It is up to you to step into your power to move towards optimism.

Life is like a mirror, smile at it and it smiles back at you. — Peace Pilgrim

Lead to be limitless…

    Renée Giarrusso, LIMITLESS Leadership™ | Communication Expert | Author | Motivational Speaker | Mentor/Coach | Trainer

    Specialising in facilitation, training, speaking, mentoring and executive coaching - accelerating LIMITLESS Leaders™, teams and organisations by energising mindset, communication and collaboration to lift performance.

    Working with thousands of leaders and organisations in over 24 industries, Renée helps people shift from the overwhelm of a management mindset to a clearer, more focused leadership mindset by enabling leaders to do what really matters and create future leaders in the process.

    What makes Renée stand out is that she has the first-hand experience in all of the programs she runs. She has led large remote teams, managed sales teams, both coached and been coached and is a professional speaker.

    At RG Dynamics, the program focus areas include; leadership, communication, team collaboration, mindset and habit building and motivational intelligence. All programs are transformational and tailored to your organisation or individual needs, never a generic out-of-the-box solution.

    With over 15 years in senior leadership and sales roles within FMCG, Renée has a great understanding of the needs of executives and leaders to perform at their peak and knows well the day-to-day pressures that can be put on individuals to perform and the amazing benefits that self-development can provide to combat this.

    Renée is a member of the ICF and has been an ICF Professional Credentialed Certified Coach (PCC) and NLP practitioner. In 2016 she published her first book, Limitless Leadership, also in 2016, Renée was a contributor to the Leaders of Influence anthology. In 2021 she published her 3rd book, “Gift Mindset®”- Unwrap the 12 gifts to lead and live a life of purpose, connection and contribution. Order your copy here.

    Change can equate to growth, sometimes by pulling the blinkers off, and we can uncover solutions, ideas and new ways of thinking. For more tips on how change can equate to growth, get in touch.

    Find out where you sit on the Leadership Ladder. Your responses are anonymous. The results summarised to help better understand where our market sits to continue to provide insights, tools and solutions to assist you in moving up to be LIMITLESS, co-creative and stand out.

    Follow Renée on Facebook, Instagram, IGTV or Twitter, or subscribe to her blog here and her podcast here.

