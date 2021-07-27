Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How Leaders Empower Their Employees | Matthew Littlemore

How Leaders Empower Their Employees | Matthew Littlemore

Empowering workers is a way in which companies show commitment to the ongoing employees’ growth. It entails cultivating a culture of confidence, assisting workers in analyzing their success and mistakes, and learning new insights from them.

Good Leadership

When it comes to leadership, it is easy to think that being in control means telling people what to do. While you can certainly do so, the workforce productivity will undoubtedly reduce since most workers hate being micromanaged while executing their duties. Good leadership inspires, and workers demand such. When leaders serve as monarchs rather than team mobilizers, employees tend to ignore them, and in the end, little is accomplished.

Keep Communicating the Vision to the Team

It is good to keep the big picture in mind and often communicate it to the workers as a leader. On the other hand, front-line employees can quickly lose sight of how their actions fit into the overall business vision. Managers should provide regular reminders of the image and mission of the company and how employees are integral in achieving them. When a leader discusses the organization’s shared purpose, it is vital to go beyond and explain how employees’ actions relate to the mutual goals set.

Allow Employees to Make Decisions

There should be no conflicts when employees use different approaches to get their work accomplished. Also, there should be a clear hierarchical structure so that employees can delegate duties efficiently. One way may not be the only way to complete a project successfully. Therefore, leaders should relinquish authority, refrain from micromanaging, and provide employees with the autonomy to make decisions and complete tasks in their way.

Share Information

Sharing information with employees is crucial because it fosters confidence; they feel their contributions are invaluable to the company’s success. By providing employees with vital information, they can make the best decisions possible in emergencies.

Motivate 

Finally, it is imperative to keep in mind that employees want leaders who can guide and empower them. They should set goals and motivate employees towards achieving them. The company’s success lies in the leadership capability to communicate effectively and enable employees to make good decisions as they do their work.

Article originally published on MatthewLittlemore.com

    Matthew Littlemore, Global Financier

    Based in Orlando, Florida, Matthew Littlemore is a global experienced financier who has worked within diverse industries, including banking, education, manufacturing, and healthcare. Originally from the United Kingdom, Matthew Littlemore has gained multiple experiences for areas all over the globe.

     

    A leader in his field with 15+ years of experience, Matthew Littlemore has built his career on twin pillars of expertise in finance and in business intelligence. His experience and analytical approach to the latter in particular has set him apart from his peers.

     

    A detail-oriented and technically minded individual, Matthew Littlemore has managed teams, both large and small, across departments including Human Resources, IT, finance, accounting, and FP&A. He has worked within strategic analytics and business intelligence, cultivating a unique skill set that allows him to excel in finance and operations alike.

     

    Matt has cleaned and managed business data on behalf of large organizations, enabling them to make smarter, data-driven decisions on both a proactive and reactive basis. Be it solving on-the-spot problems or shedding light on business drivers, Matt knows that business intelligence is key for success in every organization.

    Matthew Littlemore has experience in risk management as well. At once forward-thinking and analytical, he is able to guide organizations to take on new initiatives while mitigating the risks that they may offer to the business. Matthew has delivered on major projects and has had three successful ERP upgrades over the years.

    Matthew Littlemore has expertise in strategic planning and execution, financial modeling and forecasting, organizational design, banking structure and relationship management, business intelligence and data governance, financial responsibility, and mergers and acquisitions.

