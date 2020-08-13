Kenya Brooks Outfit 2

Who is responsible for the education of a child? Is it their parents, the government, educators, or the community? The answer is, all of them. This question is necessary especially in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Education has made a pivotal shift from the confines of a physical classroom in a school, to online learning within the confines of a child’s home. It is sort of home-school schooling with parents and teachers now actively bearing the responsibility of ensuring the child is still learning even outside of school.

This makes many wonder if it is possible to adequately educate students remotely while still achieving the same results as being in a physical classroom. The longevity of the Covid-19 pandemic is unpredictable; but, what is predictable is that life must continue. To do so, people must adapt to the new normal and find ways to sail through the storms. This is especially important for the education sector which clearly must carry on for the academic wellbeing of the students.

It is not all doom and gloom

With the recent closure of schools due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many plaguing questions have arisen, some of which include:

How can the different players in the education sector continue to maintain access to learning for all students, factoring at the core that every child has a right to quality education?

What needs to be done to ensure that students retain knowledge and skills?

What is the best way to support learners who might be at greater risk of falling behind?

What is the best way to support educators and parents as they explore online learning?

Thanks to technological advancements, there is still a way for the show to go on. It is evident that while physical gathering in schools is almost impossible, at least there is a reasonable alternative; students can continue to enjoy their right to equal and quality education by embracing the new normal of online distance learning. Though change is not easy, being able to adapt will determine the best chances for success. And luckily, there are so many tools out there to help make this transition smoother. Through online platforms and software, students, parents, and educators can rest assured that learning will still take place.

iLikeMath

This subtitle is not a grammatical error. It is the name of educational software developed by a brilliant mind in the education field named Kenya Brooks. Kenya is a passionate education entrepreneur with a vast amount of experience in the education field. Long before the Covid-19 pandemic, Kenya had gone the extra mile back in 2015. She embraced technological advancements and through her software company, she created software material that aids students to polish up their academic understanding. This was to improve their grades and boost their confidence and prowess in subjects they had been otherwise struggling with.

One such software is the iLikeMath software. It was developed to assist the average student performing below or at an average in Math jump that hurdles and become a math pro. The software comes with guided tutorials for the student and exercises and assessments that boost the students’ understanding of the subject. It is both student and educator friendly and is easily accessible within the comfort or rather the safety of a child’s home.

Thanks to brilliant and selfless innovators such as Kenya Brooks, the Covid-19 pandemic isn’t a paralysis sentence to parents, students and educators. They are finding ways to thrive and adapt through the new normal. All the different players need to do is embrace technology especially that which boosts the education of the child like the ILikeMath software. Students could still polish up their math prowess, even while learning online. The question to the parent and the educator is: are you willing to support them by encouraging them to utilize apps such as iLikeMath? If yes, Kenya Brooks has you covered.