How Jane Goodall Became Jane Goodall

Dr. Jane Goodall is a renowned scientist and conservationist but maybe you already knew that. I learned more about her and how she reached her dreams in my recent interview with her.

She started her career when it was even harder for women than it is today. Jane’s mother supported her impossible dream of going to Africa and encouraged her to make it happen. There are many lessons to be learned. First being, never underestimate the power of your words and support as a parent, it can help your child achieve great things in their lives.

Dr. Goodall said, “That’s when my dream began. I will grow up, go to Africa, live with wild animals, and write books about them. Everybody laughed at me. How would I do that? There was a war on in Africa that was far away. We didn’t have any money. I was just a girl. Only my mother said, if you really want something like this, you’ll have to work really hard. Take advantage of an opportunity, but don’t give up.

And I’ve taken that message all around the world, particularly to young people in disadvantaged communities, and I wish mom was alive to know how many people have come up to me and said, “Jane, I want to thank you because you taught me that because you did it. I can do it too.”

In the 1950s, women had very limited career opportunities [nurse, teacher, or secretary] but, this didn’t dampen Jane’s drive to get where she wanted to be. She hated her secretarial classes in school but it was these skills that landed a career propelling job working with famed scientist Dr. Louis Leakey. Jane called Dr. Leakey to discuss her love of animals and Dr. Leakey was blown away by Jane’s knowledge and passion. The timing was perfect because Dr. Leakey was looking for a new secretary.

In 1958, Leakey sent Goodall to London to study primate behavior with Osman Hill and primate anatomy with John Napier. Leakey raised funds, and in 1960, Goodall went to Gombe Stream National Park, becoming the first of what would come to be called The Trimates. She was accompanied by her mother, whose presence was necessary to satisfy the safety requirements. Jane blazed a trail for future female scientists with the fearless pursuit of her dreams.

Jane continues to educate and inspire with speeches all over the world. At 86 years young, she’s not resting on her laurels instead she’s still leading the fight to educate the world on climate change and conserving our one and only planet.

The arc of her career is an inspiration for all of us. Pursue something excites you. Do what it takes. Seize opportunities. And then dedicate one’s life to fostering knowledge and making the world a better place. If you’d like to hear Jane Goodall explain how she got to be Jane Goodall, click here to listen to my Remarkable People podcast interview.

By the way, have you wondered what animal someone like Jane Goodall would like to come back as? You’ll find out in the interview…