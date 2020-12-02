Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How is Entrepreneurship Changing the Workplace?

It’s a common thread for business owners to notice that entrepreneurs have caused a giant shift in the way business is conducted. New ideas are being created and tested each day to bring innovation into the workplace and old ways of doing things are being transformed. As more and more entrepreneurs enter the workforce, it’s […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

It’s a common thread for business owners to notice that entrepreneurs have caused a giant shift in the way business is conducted. New ideas are being created and tested each day to bring innovation into the workplace and old ways of doing things are being transformed. As more and more entrepreneurs enter the workforce, it’s essential for all business owners to understand exactly how they can change a business for the better. 

Shifting Traditional Work Spaces

Traditionally, an employee would commute to an office and complete their hours in that same space. After the technological advances of the past few decades, what the work space looks like is becoming almost unrecognizable and that isn’t a bad thing. Many offices require employees to remain in the physical office, but many more are bringing in new talent that can work remotely or allowing flexible work schedules to keep employees happier with a revitalized work-life balance. 

Emphasizing the Importance of Collaboration

Long-term success hinges on the ability of a team to collaborate effectively. Entrepreneurs understand that they do not know everything needed about their business to keep it operating at its best, so they seek out experts in the fields where they lack to collaborate and build a stronger business. Entrepreneurs are masters of delegation and bringing in talented professionals that possess crucial experience and skills to further a company’s goals. Every business should learn how to incorporate these skills into their strategies. 

Providing Innovative Thinking

Thinking outside the box is one of the many talents entrepreneurs do consistently and successfully. Entrepreneurs are able to think innovatively because they are constantly learning new skills, expanding their knowledge, attending training opportunities, and collaborating with experts in various fields. This accumulation of knowledge and skills gives entrepreneurs a unique advantage when it comes to new ideas and methods. They combine their information across multiple disciplines and fields to come up with something entirely new and exciting.

    Sonia Hodgin, Formulaic 300 Instructor/Mentor/Consultant at FORMULAIC, Inc.

    With more than two decades of professional experience, Sonia Hodgin is a skilled real estate investor, a dedicated mentor, and a skilled entrepreneur based in Scottsdale, Arizona. Alongside founding and operating Hodgin & Co., Love Lily & Abby, and [poh koh mod] architecture/design, Sonia has been with Formulaic Inc. for more than 15 years as a MasterFormulaic 300 Instructor/Mentor/Consultant. In this role, she operates in Arizona, Missouri, Colorado, and California to offer training in the 300 formulas to other investors and professionals.

    Previously in her career, Sonia Hodgin has held roles with the Tucson Pantano Rotary, TRUE WOMEN Tucson, Tucson Real Estate Exchangers, Linkitivity, and the Boy Scouts of America. Learn more about Sonia on her website!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Why Switching Off And Relaxing More Is Good For Business

    by Bailey King
    Community//

    3 Ways the Modern Workplace Is Changing

    by Rachael Byrne
    Community//

    Leadership Skills Entrepreneurs Should Use While Managing Remotely

    by Mike Khatiwala

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.