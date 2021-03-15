Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How I Stay Motivated to Work Since My Debilitating COVID-19 Vaccine Reaction

One tip that helps me be present at work when I am battling sickness

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

I was sitting in the waiting room after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine when I suddenly felt heat running through my body like I had never felt before. The lady sitting next to me leaned closer to me and asked, “Are you feeling hot too?” I whispered “Yes” as I took my jacket off hoping to feel refreshed. Minutes later, I looked down at my clock and realized my 15 minutes of post-vaccine observation were up and I could go home. As I stood up and walked out of the waiting room, I could not believe I did it – I received the COVID-19 vaccine! That’s the last memory I remember until I woke up on a stretcher being rushed to the Emergency Room.

My life has not been the same since my I received the COVID-19 vaccine 2 months ago. Every day I struggle to get out of bed and I often crash around noon. I battle dizziness, extreme fatigue, muscle weakness and migraines on a daily basis. How do I remain present at work through this hard time? I focus on the problem I solve.

I devote my life to helping women who are having reproductive issues – and I see that as a bigger problem when compared to the health challenges I am facing. I make sure I am reminded of this problem everywhere I go. For example, the screen saver on my computer reminds me that 16.2% of married women have trouble conceiving, I have infertility books throughout my house, and I have a Facebook group with hundreds of women battling fertility issues. I am constantly faced with the problem I solve so I have to show up because I have to help solve the problem.

When those hard times come and you lose motivation, place constant reminders of why you do the work that you do all around you. Focus on the problem you solve and make it clearly visible.

    Dr. Vita Menstrual Coach

    Dr. Vita, Menstrual Coach at Dr. Vita

    Dr. Vita is a Holistic Menstrual Coach who helps women with irregular periods, infertility, PCOS, fibroids and other hormonal issues restore their reproductive imbalances. Dr. Vita empowers women worldwide to take charge of their health so they can improve their fertility. She does this by showing women tools they can use to prepare themselves mentally, emotionally & physically so they can improve their reproductive health. Her holistic approach to reproductive health focuses on the detoxification of hormone-disrupting chemicals combined with the consumption of nutritive foods and herbal remedies.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Logra/ Shutterstock
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    A Psychotherapist’s Perspective on the Pandemic

    by Robert C. Ciampi, LCSW
    Community//

    The Shot

    by Dr. Jacalyn Kerbeck
    Boyloso / Shutterstock
    First Responders First//

    Reflections of an Intern: The 2020 Evolution of the I.C.U.

    by Vinita Kusupati

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.