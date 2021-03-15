Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How I Prepared My Home To Work And Spent More Time At Home During Pandemic

The COVID crisis has undoubtedly affected several businesses. However, they say, “in the midst of chaos, there is an opportunity.”For any business to survive this crisis, marketers and small business owners must take immediate steps to mitigate risks, protect employees and support their customers.However, COVID-19 and the lockdown came with extreme levels of uncertainty.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The pandemic came with so much chaos and uncertainty that staying alive and sane at home is a big win. 

With not much to do besides working remotely and counting the minutes as they slowly drift by, I made a number of home improvements during the pandemic.

Home improvements became necessary when I realised we could be staying indoors for a long time. It not only increased my home’s value but improved my productivity and enjoyment.

I will like to share some of the ways I have been able to continue working and spend more time with my family at home during the pandemic.

  1. I Created A Workspace

It was a challenge to keep my work, and home lives separate during the pandemic. Therefore, I had to create a designated workspace that served as my office, so I built a garden home.

A garden home was a fantastic place to continue working from home, a great escape from the stuffy indoors, and a pleasant way to make my home’s exterior a liveable space.

It served as my office and sitting down inside signalled to my brain the time had come to focus. This worked well as I became more productive.

Building a garden home was also an excellent way to increase my home’s aesthetic design.

  1. Added a Decking Area to My Yard

Another remarkable way I improved my home experience during the pandemic was by building a decking area in my garden. 

The garden became a great place to kick back after working all day in my garden office, relax and enjoy the outdoors with my family.

A grill in the corner and a fire pit meant I could remain outside for as long as I wanted, eating and basking in the soft breeze.

The time I spent at home during the lockdown also made me realise the elegance of composite decking. 

I chose wood composite not only because of their ultra-low maintenance and durability but because they are also eco-friendly.

The vibrant colours and natural look of a composite decking area also mean I got to add a few $$$ to my home’s value and improved curb appeal.

  1. Gardening and Landscaping 

Planting some herbs and vegetables in my garden was a great way to minimise my grocery store trips. I now use some of these veggies in my daily cooking.

Gardening also ensured I kept my home kempt, and it was the ideal activity to reduce the tension, frustration, stress, and anxiety that the pandemic brought.

I also spent more quality time with my family and taught the children a thing or two about their responsibility to the environment.

  1. Gazebo with a Bird House

A garden gazebo sounds like an unnecessary luxury, but contrary to many opinions, it is a great way to improve your house and spend more time at home.

To make the kids happy, I installed a birdhouse into the structure. A garden gazebo offers another place to relax, and it is a great contingency plan in case you are having a pleasant time with the family, and there is slight inclement weather.

It also means my family and I could weed and cultivate the garden to the sound of friendly and beautiful chirps from our local avian community.

The gazebo offers more options for a relaxation spot with the family, and the birdhouse is for added aesthetics and the children’s pleasure. 

  1. Outdoor Accessories

Several outdoor area accessories ensure you can enjoy living at home a lot more. 

Flowerbeds, wind chimes, and bottle lanterns are some of the many accessories you can consider adding to your home.

You may also consider adding DIY water features like a pot fountain, a mini pond for the kids to play with and grow fish, and a mini oasis.

  1. Drive-In Movie for the Kids

Who needs a drive-in movie when I can make one for the kids? ☺ I turned a large cardboard box into their car. With a cushion inside and some snacks, they could watch a movie all from the comfort of their ‘car.’

To make it better, I allowed them to paint and customise the car to their preference.

The idea of all these was to ensure the time my family and I spent at home was thoroughly enjoyed and productive with little or no need to go out.

    ben stokes 2

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    decking
    Community//

    How Our family Managed During The Lockdown Without Meeting Friends

    by ben stokes 2
    Community//

    7 Tips on Remodeling a Home Workplace to Increase Productivity

    by Ann Marie Bantigue
    Community//

    Lori Vella: “Family Time is back”

    by Karina Michel Feld

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.