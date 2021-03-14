How I Modeled Self Care for My Daughter

Having a mother-daughter self-care day is a treat for any child, but especially after a year of being sheltered in place in California.

Recently, I had the pleasure of taking my daughter to the Shade Hotel in Redondo Beach, CA for her 7th birthday.

When I picked my daughter up from school in March at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, I knew they would not return. It was the end of normal as we knew it. Though I was fatigued with daily pick-up and drop-offs, a toddler, and my husband’s busy work schedule, I did not realize how we would all be stretched in the coming months.

hankfully my 6-year old’s school was terrific. My daughter’s Kindergarten teacher learned the needed technology required to make sure the students met their goals. We leaned into the new schedule, adjusted, and worked hard to stay safe. We enrolled my daughter in a kid’s business boot camp that changed her life, and she launched a philanthropic business that gives dolls to girls in need called Ella’s Dollhouse. We celebrated six birthdays while quarantined and one anniversary—all on our tiny deck in Southern California.

Having a great birthday overnight with room service and yummy cookies brought her so much joy. Our children have been through so much, and I am grateful for her joy and gratitude.

Besides allowing her to experience joy, I wanted to model for her what it looks like to practice radical self-care. A week before I had also been to a hotel near the ocean to decompress and practice self-care. This experience encouraged me to do the same for her. Wellness needs to be taught to our children just like we teach academic excellence.