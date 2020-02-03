How I got mentoring from Sheryl Sandberg

I have been blessed to have mentors in my life right from my childhood days till now. Recently, one of the mentors who changed the course of my thinking and had a profound impact in life is Sheryl Sandberg. How did I receive mentoring from a woman who is based out in USA and I am based out in India? A friend and guide of mine, gifted me her book “Lean In” on my birthday. I had always admired Sheryl for her ideas, talks, speeches she gave at convocation and graduation ceremonies and her work. This book was presented to me at a time of my life when I was in a dilemma. I had given birth to a beautiful daughter and she became centre of my universe and my life. My own aspirations took a back seat then, as I found that caring for this little life whom I gave birth is the most important work in the world as a mother. I wanted to be the best parent, best mother and best friend to my daughter. Time again, I would consider how soon I would want to resume full time professional work, I had many different choices in my hand.

I would like to tell you how the book Lean In by Sheryl Sandberg help me at that defining moment of my life. There are five important lessons that I learnt and implemented in my life on being inspired by the book:

Power to decide: We as a woman are very good decision makers. We have the power to decide for ourselves what mix of personal and professional life we want in our life. We shall respect and be responsible for our decisions. Having it all: We are all human beings. No one can have it all. So, at a given time, we will have some aspects of our life where we stand at the top pedestal and other aspects where we stand at lower or other levels. We shall enjoy the success of every area of our life – being a wife, being a mother, being a friend and being a successful entrepreneur. Finding the right mentor: She addressed that a mentor and mentee relationship is one which is unique and fruitful for both. You shall look up to people in your close circle and seek their advice and expertise as they know you better and can guide you in the right direction. This way I reached out to people who knew me for guidance. Having a spirit of individual success: She advocated that life is a “Jungle Gym, Not a Ladder”. When we are given opportunities for excellence and growth, we shall analyse it with the framework of our personal growth trajectory and not comparing with other people. Community Building: She advised in her book that woman shall support woman. When we woman folk enjoy and celebrate the success of other woman, the world will become a beautiful place to live in.

Her book helped me to be confident in my decision of the mix of work and personal life balance I want for myself at any particular juncture in life. I never had a feeling of guilt arising out of my personal decisions as I respected my decisions. I would like to thank Sheryl Sandberg profoundly for inspiring me to live a happy and content life when I entered the stage of motherhood.