How Health Care Organizations Can Support Doctors During Covid-19

The covid-19 pandemic has drastically changed livelihoods, claiming several lives and defying medical measures and tests. In the front line of fighting this pandemic is the medical personnel who continually sacrifice their lives to provide essential medical services. Their selfless actions have not only altered their daily lives but exposed their families and their well-being through mental and physical strain. It is, therefore, crucial that healthcare organizations support doctors. Here are a few ways they can be able to reach out to the doctors.

Institutional Policies

The healthcare organizations should ensure that the remunerations of the staff affected by the pandemic remain intact and unaffected. Any leave days that the organizations owe to the employees should not be affected as a means of supporting them. The total treatment costs should not be chargeable to the employees, but the organization for financial relief during treatment.

Meals

Due to the large number of victims who need medical attention, the doctors hardly have decent meals between the shifts. The healthcare organization can organize for free meals and salads for the doctors who are handling the patients. Volunteer programs by different bodies and groups can help alleviate the doctors’ burden by delivering supplies and running errands on their behalf.

Childcare and Pet care

One of the most affected areas in the lives of the doctors is their family lives. The doctors have to keep away from their families for extended periods to reduce the chances of infecting them. Organizations can seek partnerships with youth groups, medical students, and other institutions to take over their children and pets’ care.

Personal Protective Equipment

The personal protective kits are essential for the doctors to avoid infection cases as they administer care to the victims of covid-19. The dentists and individuals who may be having these pieces of equipment can donate them to the doctors. The health care organizations should ensure the doctors have the necessary protection necessary when working as one of the care strategies.

Setting up social support

Healthcare organizations need to provide the necessary social support for their doctors during these times. The doctors need peer support and groups to help them deal with the pressure and challenges they are facing. Virtual support sessions through platforms such as zoom are instrumental in allowing the doctors to support and encourage each other.