Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Harnessing Your Neuro Power Can Help You Adapt And Manage New Challenges

Learn 5 Skills to reset your brain and get through these trying times

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

      

We’re only two months into 2021, and we are being challenged to reset our expectations daily. Overall, as human beings, I’m encouraged and feel we’re doing a remarkable job adapting to our precarious circumstances. One of the primary reasons for this is due to neuro or brain plasticity, which is the brain’s ability to change its response to internal or external variables based on changing conditions.

Some examples of brain plasticity are new learning, memory, and recovery. They have raised the level of adaptation we’ve needed to endure the pandemic. And it’s apparent we’ll need to rely on this genetic resource for at least another 6-12 months. We’re facing ominous challenges delivering an effective roll out of the vaccination program, which inevitably will delay a return to any semblance of normality in our lives.

Our best option to avoid fueling stress and anxiety about things we can’t control is to manage our expectations and continue to adapt to ever-changing circumstances without falling into despair. You can do this by shoring up your brain to allow for the most effective neuroplasticity response. I’ve identified five tips that can help you harness your brain power:

  1. Keep your brain active.

Fresh brain activity will help your brain stay alert, not just to changes in its immediate environment, but to external changes as well. A lazy brain is less capable of adapting to changes. You can keep your brain active by challenging yourself to complete an engaging activity like doing a crossword puzzle, brushing your teeth with the opposite hand, or learning a new skill.

2. Challenge your negativity bias.

If you begin a negative spiral based on the past year, and forecast that negativity into the future, stop yourself! Keep your brain adapting and learning from the silver linings that you experienced. Reflect on the strengths you developed, like your improved coping, problem solving, family relationships, and balance. Train your brain to build on these positive outcomes instead of focusing on the negative.

3. Establish long-term goals.

Commit to making plans. Begin by setting a course for constructing short-term tasks to accomplish long-term goals. Goals that you can accomplish once the opportunity is ripe. This forward thinking will keep your brain in a learning phase. If the pandemic has short-circuited your long-term goals, don’t stress about it. Stay focused on planning.

4. Picture the future.

Help your brain adapt to the changing times by altering your lens to imagine what you hope the next few years will look like. Visualize yourself enjoying socializing with friends and family. Create favorable scenarios about your work or school life. Fantasize about an idyllic vacation you’ve always wanted. Mentally manifesting your future can be hopeful and empowering. It will spur your brain to create the possibility of fresh memories.

5. Keep your brain healthy.

The healthier your brain is, the more equipped it is to optimize rewiring efficiently. You need to rest, feed and restore your brain for it to function optimally. That requires paying close attention to sleep hygiene, sleep/wake patterns, and healthy eating and exercise regimes.

Adaptation, partly through genetic brain plasticity, has gotten us this far. Prime your brain for the last leg of this disruptive journey. Along the way, you will learn new skills, skills that you can use once the pandemic has ended. Take care of your brain, and it will help you make it through.

Reference:

“Brain Plasticity and Behavior,” written by Bryan Kolb,1 Robbin Gibb, and Terry Robinson Canadian Centre for Behavioural Neuroscience, University of Lethbridge, Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada (B.K., RG.), and Department of Psychology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan (T.R.), https://www.psychologicalscience.org/journals/cd/12_1/Kolb.

    Jennifer Guttman, Clinical Psychologist: Children, Adolescents, Adults, Couples

    Dr. Jennifer Guttman is a leading Cognitive Behavioral Therapist and Clinical Psychologist with over 20 years of experience in the field of mental health. She has built thriving practices in Manhattan, NY and Westport, CT that provide weekly services for over 120 clients. Last year, Dr. Guttman launched her new lifestyle motivational brand platform, Sustainable Life Satisfaction, via her popular YouTube six-episode web series, “A Path to Sustainable Life Satisfaction.” She recently debuted as an author with her newly published workbook of the same title, which is available in e-book and paperback on Kindle/Amazon.com. Through her interaction with thousands of clients, Dr. Guttman found that over 80% of people don’t feel “happy” about some aspect of their lives. Her mission is to motivate and inspire people think about happiness in a realistic way. She created her SLS brand and six core techniques as a blueprint to help people feel more empowered, self-reliant, masters of their lives and put them on a path to achieving sustainable life satisfaction.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Well-Being//

    How the Brain Changes When You Meditate

    by Jennifer Wolkin, PhD
    Thrive Global News//

    Introducing the Thrive Reset Zoom App

    by Arianna Huffington
    Maple enjoying the moment!
    Community//

    Manage overwhelm

    by Beth Benatti Kennedy, MS, LMFT

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.