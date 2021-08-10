How Gamification Helps Students Learn | Shaun Dallas Dance

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Believe it or not, gamification has been in the classroom for years. It’s only been in the last decade or so that the term has been more commonly used to describe the practice. That might make one wonder: what is gamification?

Gamification pulls game-design elements into other fields, such as education. It turns what would otherwise be boring activities into something fun and trackable, creating room for rewards and other incentives.

Based on that description alone, it is already easy to see how much impact gamification can have on a child’s education. When appropriately applied, gamification can create excitement in the classroom, encouraging children to actively participate in their own learning.

Making Education Fun

Experts have long known that students that are more invested in learning are more likely to succeed. In other words, those that want to learn will. Naturally, that has caused a push towards making education fun.

Gamification adds game-based elements to the mix. For competitive students, that alone might be enough to motivate them. For other students, point scoring, teamwork, and rewards can all help to create a fun and motivating experience. 

Instantaneous Feedback

Many benefits come with gamification, but one of the most significant is instantaneous feedback for students. Students (and even adults) can quickly see how their points are adding up, which tells them how much they have learned or practiced within a given period of time.

This helps students understand when they are doing something right. Knowing when something is done correctly (or incorrectly) from the start can help improve the way a student learns.

Examples

What are some examples of gamification in the classroom? Gamification doesn’t require an elaborate plan (though that is always an option, especially when more complex lessons are on the table).

Gamification happens when a teacher hands out points or rewards for work well done. It can be something as simple as a basic tracker towards individual students’ goals and objectives.

Alternatively, gamification can be the encouragement towards healthy competition within the classroom. Such as a spelling bee with prizes at the end. All of these methods will help children take ownership of their education, which will create lifelong learning. 

Article originally published on ShaunDallasDance.com

    Shaun Dallas Dance, President & CEO at The DDance Group

    Here to share his experience and knowledge, Shaun Dallas Dance is eager to provide his expertise to an audience that needs it. He is a Senior Executive and business consultant who has developed a diverse array of skills, including restructuring, strategic planning, relationship and partnership management, and more. His team has grown to include 8 members, and his portfolio includes clients across the US and Canada. These clients have had needs as disparate as cost-reduction and diversity improvement, and Shaun Dallas Dance has ensured that each client achieved their goals quickly, and then exceeded those expectations.

     

     

    When the time came for Dallas to resign from his career in education and attend law school, his school promoted him to the position of Assistant Principal. He accepted the role and held it for two years before, again, deciding it was time to return to his own academic pursuits and enroll in law school. When he tried again to resign, he was promoted to Principal, and Dallas decided to stay in education as his excitement grew with the ability to impact more students. He always led with a service mentality.

     

    By the time he was 30 years old, Shaun Dallas Dance was promoted to Superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools, a position which had him overseeing 110,000 students in the 25th largest school district in the country. He held this position for five years, during which time he provided new direction to revitalize the Baltimore County Public School System, and results were evident.

     

    Shaun Dallas Dance has also been called into different educational institutions to provide strategic guidance for meeting new and rigorous state standards, effectively saved $50M from a budget with no headcount reduction and has helped numerous districts achieve greater efficiency.

     

    Shaun Dallas Dance graduated from Virginia Union University with his Bachelor of Arts in English. He then enrolled at the Virginia Commonwealth University, where he earned his Master of Education in Administration and Supervision. Dallas continued his education with the university and earned his Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Leadership. During his career between 2008 and 2017, he also served as an Adjunct Professor for the University of Richmond, Averett University, the University of Houston, and Virginia Commonwealth University. Dallas was also recognized as a White House Champion of Change under the Obama administration.

     

    Read more about his robust history at his personal website.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

