How Flow moves you from having values to LIVING your values

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Photo by Skye Studios on Unsplash

When we live a value- based life, our values provide the foundation to how we live, make choices, connect, work, and contribute. 

When you have a foundation for how you live that is rooted in your values, you have guiding principles for how you interact with the world.

Sinking into our values encourages us to embrace our unique way of living and being.

But we can’t stop there (and most people do).

So what happens next?

Values alone are powerful, but without action, values can’t show up and create ripples of change and transformation.

So to move into LIVING your values instead of simply having values,  you’ll need a pathway to act with intention, in an aligned way.

That pathway is FLOW.

Flow is the state of optimal functioning. Flow happens WHEN we have our values mapper first, so we know who we are, what we stand for, and what we stand against. We’re clear on what we envision and what we want to be known for.

Flow cannot be accessed without a self-awareness of our values.

Because the first step to access flow is knowing where we want to focus our energy to experience that sense of alignment.

When we have values at the forefront before any action, we can unlock flow states easily, confidently, and quickly. This allows to stay in our flow channel and prevents us from wasting time, energy, resources, or money by veering off outside of our flow channel.

When we are in flow, we see exactly where we want to be moving in our lives and work. We gain clarity and confidence because our values anchor us during the process. Distractions and self-doubt slip away when our brain enters a flow state, and we can move with grace, dignity, and integrity when we’re in our creative genius.

Flow allows us to embrace our values and step boldly and bravely into action that aligns with who we are, how we want to exist, contribute, and show up.

Now that it’s 2021, most of us understand the importance of not just having values but truly LIVING our values, so here are some reminders for how to do this anytime you’re feeling off track:

  1. Affinity Map your values
  2. Create a vision statement based on your values
  3. Draw out an action plan for your values
  4. Give yourself the space, time, and conditions to live in flow.
  5. When you’re in flow, enjoy it- don’t try to over extend it, just be IN it so you can fully experience it.
  6. Act with intention based in your values. This means showing up to do the right thing again, and again, and again.
  7. Celebrate LIVING your values and keep stretching your capacity to increase more flow states.
  8. Repeat and enjoy =)

    Dr. Julia Colangelo, Flow Educator, Columbia Professor, Writer, Consultant at Hello Flow

    Dr. Julia Colangeo is an award-winning educator of flow and mindfulness, founder of Hello Flow a consulting and educational company based out of Maui where she teaches on Flow, Purpose, Creativity, Alchemy, and Alignment.

    Behind the scenes, Julia provides high-level executive consulting to public figures, celebrities, influencers, and thought leaders. Dr. Julia teach Mindfulness at Columbia University and speaks and trains at companies like LinkedIn, Convene, and more. Her work has been featured in Glamour Magazine, The Washington Post, Huffington Post and More.  A proud toddler mom and surfer raised in New Jersey, Julia’s equal parts hippie + hype. 

    Julia loves teaching the science of flow in digestible pieces within Flow School and as a consultant and speaker worldwide. You’ll find Julia getting creative at any hour of the day (leaning into flow as it flows!) and standing with her values as a social justice advocate.

