Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Fitness Helped Garrett Bair Through His Darkest Times

Everyone has turned to vices to cope with some sort of hardship or mental distress. For Garrett Bair, when he was homesick and out of place in college, he turned to alcohol and drank several times a week as a way of dealing with his problems. Fortunately, in a situation where many people get deeper […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Garrett Bair
Garrett Bair

Everyone has turned to vices to cope with some sort of hardship or mental distress. For Garrett Bair, when he was homesick and out of place in college, he turned to alcohol and drank several times a week as a way of dealing with his problems. Fortunately, in a situation where many people get deeper into their vices before it gets better, Garrett turned to fitness to help him cope with what he was going through. 

Not only did fitness help him cope, it helped him excel in all aspects of his life. He found his calling in life, and began to realize that fitness as a full time career was a real possibility. And, rather than going to law school after graduating as a pre law major from The Ohio State University, he did just that: Go all in on his passion for fitness. 

As his physique progressed, so did his social media following. Before long, he was in world class shape and had amassed over 6 figures in Instagram followers, and his thought of pursuing a fitness career full time began to sound less and less crazy as his brand skyrocketed. It was quickly evident that he made the right choice, and all of the outside criticism he received for pursuing fitness over a career as a lawyer was silenced.

Even with his quick rise in the industry, Garrett will be the first to admit that the journey was far from easy. Even as he became more successful and he elevated his physical fitness to new heights, he still had sleepless nights where he’d feel dissatisfied with his physique and be close to tears because of heartbreak. He’s had occasions where he had to ask a friend for gas money just to make it home at the end of the day, and he advises anyone looking to follow in his footsteps to realize just how much of a grind it is. 

Garrett has never been scared of hard work or having to overcome adversity. When faced with the idea of spending the next few decades working for someone else at a 9-5 job versus working as hard as he can to make a career out of fitness, he chose the latter with almost no hesitation. 

Regardless of what’s to come in Garrett Bair’s career, it’s a guarantee that he will do everything in his power to become successful and it’s certain that big things lie ahead for him and his brand.

    Jason Steinberg

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    F.A.T.E. From Addict To Entrepreneur With Doug Bopst and Michael G. Dash – Breaking Out of a Victim Mindset to Become a Victor

    by Michael Dash
    Community//

    Up, up and#UpAgainAfterStroke

    by Nancy Brown
    Community//

    How founder and CEO of the Spartan Races Joe De Sena pushes forward, doesn’t look back, and aims to make everyone a little more ‘spartan’ with Rabbi Jacob Rupp

    by Jacob Rupp

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.