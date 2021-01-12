Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How Esther Coco Berg Shows the Limitless Potential of a Powerful Mindset

It is often commonplace for any industry to have a high barrier to entry when they have a vacancy for a job that entails responsibility, knowledge and experience. If the manager of a hedge fund is stepping down and looking for a replacement, it is highly likely that the individual with the most impressive accomplishments

Esther Coco Berg
It is often commonplace for any industry to have a high barrier to entry when they have a vacancy for a job that entails responsibility, knowledge and experience. If the manager of a hedge fund is stepping down and looking for a replacement, it is highly likely that the individual with the most impressive accomplishments on their resume will earn that sought after position.

This is a regular occurrence in the job market, but a polar opposite when looking at the type of mindset an individual has. This can be seen in social media, as fame and monetary status are what mainly captivate the attention of its users. Notwithstanding the immense recognition social media gives to hierarchical status, it creates a substantial amount of sadness, depression, misery, and disconnect among its users.

Our mindset is what ultimately helps us achieve our goals, and enables us to find sustained happiness- so the lack of focus on such an integral part of our existence in quite perplexing. Esther Berg has embarked on a journey to help her social media audience attain the requisite mindset needed for a full and happy life. Berg is an entrepreneur, full-time mother, and philanthropist- she seeks to bestow her in-depth knowledge of the minds’ inner-workings upon those who frequent her social media account. She has tailored a methodical approach to help people tap into the most powerful organ in our body, helping people find their higher self, and a mindset that will lead to a plethora of benefits.

Esther authenticity and candid nature is echoed in all of her social media content. She makes it of paramount importance to let her followers see all aspects of her life, from how she raises her children, to the quality time she enjoys with her husband. She also displays her taste in fashion and the fulfilling actives she enjoys when she is alone. There is a large element of genuineness to her content, giving her followers a way to look at life that lets them find happiness, gratitude, and an unparalleled zest for enjoying the many things life has to offer.

Esther is able to create favourable outcomes that yield great results for her audience, far superseding the fantasy and misconception of materialism that is often seen on mainstream social media. She fosters channels for her audience to attain a mindset that anyone can relate to and utilize, regardless of their financial background. Esther is showing people what true wealth and happiness is, and that the mind is an extremely powerful tool for creating the environment one desires.

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

