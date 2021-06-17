How Entrepreneurs Can Gather Feedback from Customers

When you’re a business owner, the customer is king, which goes double if you’re an entrepreneur. Your business will thrive or struggle depending on how well you can deliver what the customer wants, and luckily finding this out is as easy as asking. But what’s the best way to gather feedback? By starting with the people who love your product, utilizing social media, and asking intelligent questions. Let’s break it down even further.

Start with your biggest fans

It might be tempting to cast a wide net and get as much feedback as possible, but doing so is counterproductive. Instead, you should focus on your biggest fans, the ones who love and believe in your business. Ask them what you can do to be even better. Your fans aren’t just eager to talk to you about your business, but they have many valuable opinions on what you can do to grow. If you can start with just the five people who love what you can do, you can better reach the five thousand who merely like it. That’s how you grow your business.

