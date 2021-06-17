Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How Entrepreneurs Can Gather Feedback from Customers

When you’re a business owner, the customer is king, which goes double if you’re an entrepreneur. Your business will thrive or struggle depending on how well you can deliver what the customer wants, and luckily finding this out is as easy as asking. But what’s the best way to gather feedback? By starting with the people who love your product, utilizing social media, and asking intelligent questions. Let’s break it down even further.

Start with your biggest fans

It might be tempting to cast a wide net and get as much feedback as possible, but doing so is counterproductive. Instead, you should focus on your biggest fans, the ones who love and believe in your business. Ask them what you can do to be even better. Your fans aren’t just eager to talk to you about your business, but they have many valuable opinions on what you can do to grow. If you can start with just the five people who love what you can do, you can better reach the five thousand who merely like it. That’s how you grow your business.

    Jason William Kumpf, Director Of Strategic Partnerships at OFX Global Payments

    Jason William Kumpf currently works as the Director of Strategic Partnerships at OFX Global Payments. Working in international business for over a decade, he has experience in the expat sector, e-commerce, finance, and global real estate. Being exposed to different sectors in the various international and national markets, Jason has been able to amass an impressive network of global experts, such as Fortune 500 companies and exciting, fledgling startups.

    Jason William Kumpf is passionate about equipping new generations of international business professionals with the skills they need to thrive and build a better world through effective leadership. He currently serves on the Young Members Board for FIABCI International Real Estate Foundation, a French entity active in 48 countries.

    Jason Kumpf is fluent in English, French, and Greek.

     

     

     

     

