How Emotional Intelligence Drives Workplace Motivation and Performance

Emotional Intelligence is a set of skills and abilities that entails an organized set of responses to events that comprises emotions. Emotional intelligence represents how well individuals can act, react and come up with solutions to a set of problems despite emotions and stress levels.

It goes far beyond empathy and taking note of those around you. These qualities are principle but by themselves are not going to create an effective leader. One needs to be courageous, self-aware and have an ability of listening to others and also know how to tell people what they don’t want to hear in a way that is acceptable and not disrespectful. If one holds a high EQ, they are self-aware and are able to master their own emotions, have social awareness and can adjust to different communication skills and languages that can be acceptable to those receiving the information.

Emotional intelligence has three main components:

Identification of one’s emotions and that of others accurately. Humbly. Proper management of emotions. Utilization of the emotions in solving problems.

Employees as well are required to possess these abilities for efficiency at their work place. Employees who have emotional intelligence are capable of:

Solving problems. Remaining cool even with pressure and chaotic behavior of others. Resolving conflicts with a sound and respectful manner. Listening, reflecting and responding to criticism.

Emotional intelligence can be used as a predictor of high performance, with 90% of top performers being linked to high emotional intelligence.

So, how does emotional intelligence drive motivation and performance at the workplace?

They possess an intensity of what has come to be known as emotional intelligence. It is not to say that IQ and technical know-how are not important but emotional intelligence is the foundation of relationship building, conflict resolution and problem solving… all core components of maintaining a successful business!

Understanding Motivation explains why people behave the way they do. Motivation is having passion and deep interests with reasons that go beyond status or money. It is simply an inclination to chase goals with strength and perseverance.

Strong CONSISTENT emotional intelligence foster the following motivation:

Strong drive to achieve the set goals.

Optimism, even in instances that there may be failure.

Commitment.

How does emotional intelligence help an employee to be successful at the workplace?

Emotional intelligence keeps one motivated. Employees that possess high levels of emotional intelligence, are said to be self-motivated. It is because their sources of motivation are not tied to external rewards such as status, compensation, gifts, or rewards. These types of people are extrinsically motivated. What drives these people is their sense of interest in whatever activity, job or cause they engage in. These people are intrinsically motivated. They are known to be self-driven towards achievement of goals and their overall improvement and do not need rewards to engage in such activities.

Employees that are self-aware, succeed. Being self-aware is the basis of emotional intelligence and is also dominant on both personal and organizational growth. Employees who are emotionally intelligent are more aware of themselves. Those employees understand that any of their actions affect their colleagues. They also take both feedback and criticism positively and as well learn from their mistakes. It allows them to have leadership skills, create a culture of learning as well as encourage a feeling of cohesion at the workplace, where everyone feels respected regardless of their differences.

Employees that have a positive attitude do not hide from failures, as they are typically open and optimistic. They take failures head on as learning opportunities to make themselves better. Positivity enables the employee to be flexible, creative, imaginative and open minded to all that he/she will encounter. Positivity enhances productivity in the workplace and creates an amazing space to thrive.

Employees that are empathetic, make the workplace a better place. Empathy at the workplace leads to powerful relationships, trust and respect. It helps to have an outstanding understanding of other people’s situation by actively listening and acting in accordance. Empathy enables everyone to act as a team, connect with other employees and work together towards achieving a common goal. Empathy is a great part of a workplace culture for performance and growth of a company. Being compassionate and able to connect with others is critical for the autonomy of a team.

It also helps one to embrace change as they come along. Individuals tend to run away from challenges but if a team can embrace change and obstacles – they can strengthen the backbone of any company they work for.

Emotional intelligence is an ability that is important to both the employer and the employee so as to ensure growth of a given organization. Success can take many forms and there is no right way to achieve it. Both skills and drive can lead to success but emotional intelligence can elevate both the business and the people that work for it to greater heights.