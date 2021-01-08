Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Emotional Intelligence Can Improve Workplace Culture

Emotional intelligence has been a major buzzword in business. As much as people prefer to divide work from personal life, it can be hard to have emotional boundaries at a workplace where employees spend at least 40 hours of their time a week. Emotional intelligence is the foundation of effective business meetings, employee happiness, and […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Emotional intelligence has been a major buzzword in business. As much as people prefer to divide work from personal life, it can be hard to have emotional boundaries at a workplace where employees spend at least 40 hours of their time a week.

Emotional intelligence is the foundation of effective business meetings, employee happiness, and a positive environment for efficient work and success.

What is Emotional Intelligence?

Emotional intelligence is a positive psychology concept that emerged to explain the failings of IQ. Emotional regulation is just as important as cognitive intelligence. It addresses the often neglected social and collaborative needs of a business.

Emotional intelligence includes four key aspects:
  • Self-awareness
  • Self-management
  • Social awareness
  • Relationship management

From these areas, it’s clear that workers with a high Emotional Quotient (EQ) will be able to navigate work matters confidently. They can master observation over their emotions and behaviors while knowing how to best approach relationships with coworkers, team members, managers, or shareholders.

Why is Emotional Intelligence Important for Work?

Creating a program that trains employees in emotional intelligence nurtures a positive workplace.

For one, customer-facing teams are better able to serve customers patiently. Additionally, there is an overall smoother strategizing and working together, creating smoother processes and flexibility. It’s easier to uphold motivation and confidence in the workplace when everyone can manage their reactions and display compassion.

Furthermore, emotional intelligence comes in handy during meetings and critical business deals. It creates a better understanding of shareholders’ needs.

Article originally published on https://paulkosinski.net/

    Paul Kosinski, Paul Kosinski at SuttonPark Capital

    Throughout his career, Paul Kosinski has been acquiring and developing his skills as a leader. He uses these skills in his work as COO at SuttonPark Capital. Paul Kosinski lives and works in Boca Raton, Florida. Paul Kosinski attended Pace University’s Lubin School of Business, earning his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Economics and graduating with honors.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Emotional Intelligence
    Community//

    Is Emotional Intelligence the Key to the Future?

    by GAJURA CONSTANTIN
    Community//

    How to Improve Emotional Intelligence in the Workplace

    by Cindy Rodriguez Constable
    5 Effective Ways to Increase Your Emotional Intelligence
    Community//

    5 Effective Ways to Increase Your Emotional Intelligence

    by Emily Smith

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.