How Dr. Mark Ghalili Turned Failure Into Success

Do you know that moment when you start to blame yourself for every mistake you’ve made and now you have to suffer the consequences? Have you ever turned a negative situation into a positive perspective? Dr. Mark Ghalili, a board-certified Internal Medicine Physician, reinvented the idea of resiliency. The majority of people find any excuse to be a victim of their circumstances, however, this highly intelligent doctor constructed a groundbreaking medical discovery that made him one of the Top Doctors in Los Angeles.

Paralyzed by a prescription, Dr. Ghalili suffered from a common widely prescribed antibiotic known as Ciprofloxacin, leaving him wheelchair bound for weeks, unable to move, hoping for a miracle. With his physical health in disarray, his mental health began to slip as his conditions were worsening each day, thoughts of suicide began to develop and lack of emotion encouraged him to research and study traditional medicine, a field he studied extensively for 8 years. Only after weeks of natural and alternative therapies that were never taught to a doctor in medical school or residency, he was able to make a full recovery.

His persistence and determination helped him discover a solution to the dangers of the Fluoroquinolone family and brought his life back to normalcy. Although he is ridiculed for his approach to Regenerative Medicine, he came out stronger and more resilient to the dangerous side effects of the pharmaceutical industry and the medication traditional doctors are prescribing which can lead to ailments like fluoroquinolone toxicity.

After overcoming every obstacle that was thrown at him, Dr. Ghalili discovered he wasn’t alone and thousands of other people we’re seeking help for an adverse reaction to antibiotics and mishaps of our largest medical centers. He took it upon himself to create a center for Regenerative Medicine that focuses on rebuilding the mitochondria of the body. His life-threatening situation challenged him to become the most successful doctor practicing Alternative Medicine in the United States.

Dr. Ghalili has drowned in negativity and criticism, but believes this was part of his journey to success. He’s ready to take on any challenge that comes his way and wouldn’t be here without the endless support from his team, patients and family by his side. Regenerative Medicine LA is located in the heart of West Hollywood and is dedicated to restoring health without resorting to toxic and damaging medications.