How Does Meditation Help With Mental Health- An Insight by Brian C Jensen: Do You Really Need It? This Will Help You Decide!

A large number of clinical and scientific research have been conducted over the past several years to monitor and assess the effects of regular meditation on our psychological well-being. As a result of increasing your awareness and decreasing the impacts of stress, it has been revealed that this habitual practice of training your mind to focus as well as quiet your thoughts down may significantly enhance your mental health.

The practice of mindfulness meditation, according to psychologists, alters our brain and biology in a good way, therefore increasing both our mental and physical well-being.

Meditation is a term that may be defined in a variety of ways. Another way of looking at it is that you are training your attention to attain a state of peaceful focus and happy feelings.

Among the most popular meditation approaches is mindfulness meditation. It is composed of two major components: attentiveness and acceptance. In the attention component, you will learn how to tune into your experiences in order to concentrate on what is happening in the current moment. It usually entails bringing your attention to your breath, your emotions, the physical experiences in your body, and the emotions you are experiencing today. It is necessary to observe those sentiments and experiences without passing judgment on them in order to achieve acceptance. Rather than answering or reacting to such ideas or sensations, you should try to take note of them and then let them go completely.

Meditation activates the parasympathetic nervous system

When we are stressed, our bodies engage the sympathetic nervous system, sometimes known as the “fight-or-flight” reaction, which prepares us to fight or flee from danger. It is accountable for our preservation and assists us in mobilizing all of our capabilities in order to combat the invader or flee for our lives if the situation demands it. Despite the fact that it is quite valuable in proper conditions, it is not required to be active all of the time. Continuous stress, on the other hand, is detrimental to our health, causing inflammation, taxing our cardio-vascular system, and destroying neurons. By meditating, we activate the parasympathetic response (also known as the “rest and digest” mode), which reduces our heart rate, breathing rate, blood pressure, sweating, and all other sympathetic nervous system fight or flight functions, as well as calming all other sympathetic nervous system fights – or – flight operations. It helps us to unwind and take in the fresh air.

It is beneficial in dealing with stress

Modern living appears to be characterized by stress, which appears to be a natural aspect of everyday existence. The negative health consequences of stress have been documented, including a higher risk for headaches, muscular discomfort or tension, exhaustion, disturbances in sex drive (including decreased libido), gastrointestinal problems (including nausea and vomiting), anxiety, and sleep difficulties. Stress that is out of control can also raise the chance of developing chronic diseases such as heart disease, hypertension, obesity, as well as diabetes, among others.

